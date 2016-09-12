Loretta was a wonderful trip that dealt with issues of facing the battle between tradition and modernity in Goa





An introduction to a new style

Loretta was enjoyable and provided an insight to a unique Konkani theatre style, tiatr where the play is regularly interrupted by musical, satirical interludes. Loretta is about Antonio Moraes’s love for Konkani in the face of opposition (an errant son) and modernity (the eponymous Anglo-Indian girlfriend of the son). It is about questioning the meaning of tradition, of language and of ‘our way of life’. As the incomparable Teku points out in a particularly poignant scene, why should we keep the outsider outside? So, really, Loretta is about inclusion. The symbolic bridge that Moraes resists throughout is finally built when we open our hearts to welcome love - especially from outsiders.

Aarti Shyamsunder,

Koramangala





A lively comedy

Back from Goa, after a wonderful trip! This is the feeling I got after watching this great play. A very well presented satirical comedy, covering many key issues that Goa is facing today. The best part of the play was the use of the live band, traditional Goan music and dance. The audience was automatically included in the interactive music. You couldn’t help, but tap your feet and clap your hands, besides waiting for the timely wit and crispy dialogues. All the actors have done a marvellous job , singing, dancing and acting, the best being the handyman of the owner, the politician and of course Loretta! Another good feature was the multiple roles donned by some of the characters. On the whole, the play easily scores 8 on a scale of 10.

Sudha Narasimhachar,

Yelahanka Satellite Town











A trip to Goa

Thank you, Arpana, for lifting me out of a closed theatre and transporting me to the sunny beaches of Goa. I returned home feeling like I had visited Goa: which I am yet to do physically. What music, what dance, and what a rollicking show! After a long time, I enjoyed a good play with elaborate sets, foot-tapping rhythm, superb actors, plenty of satirical humour – woven around a good, old-fashioned plot. Never good at unearthing subtle layers in a play, I was refreshed to find I could just sit back and enjoy this show. Wonderful experience: please come up with many more such scripts and shows, Pundalik Naik and Sunil Shanbag.

Neeraja Raghavan,

Bannerghatta Road





In true spirit of Tiatr

Seeing a live band and the stage curtain printed with funny, satirical and real newspaper cuttings in multiple languages, we knew we were in for a fun-filled evening of good old Tiatr (Portuguese for theatre) with lots of dance and music, reminiscent of Konkani culture. Sunil Shanbag’s take on Pundalik Naik’s, Loretta was all that and more. ‘You care more about people’s souls than their lives’, this line from the play could be its essence. The play explores the conflicts between old and new, parent and child, love and aspiration, culture and progress, and the issue of language supremacy. Colourful characters and hilarious side shows complimented this heart warming, joyous play, brilliantly!

Narendra Shekhawat,

Dollars Layout, 4th phase