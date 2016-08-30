‘This play is like going on a blind date’

Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit Red Rabbit pushes the theatrical envelope to no mean degree. Every performance is by a different actor who gets to read the script for the first time on stage. While the 35-year-old Nassim is forbidden to leave Iran, his play has travelled the world since its debut at Edinburgh in 2011. the absurdist-adventure has been performed in different languages by A-list actors including Nathan Lane, Brian Dennehy and Cynthia Nixon.

Through the course of the play, actor and audience discover the power of words and the transformative power of theatre. The acclaimed play by QTP will be performed as part of The Hindu Theatre Festival 2016 in Bengaluru by Darius Sunawala and Arundhati Nag at Ranga Shankara on September 7.

Arundhati Nag says when Quasar Thakore Padamsee from QTP suggested White Rabbit Red Rabbit , she accepted the challenge in a “mad moment.” On the road to Chikmagalur for a shoot, the 60-year-old actor spoke of the joys and challenges of performing without rehearsals.

Excerpts from a very short interview

How did you get attached to the project?

Well, two weeks ago Quasar called and asked me if I would like to be part of this project. In a mad moment, I said why not. And now as the date approaches, I wonder what I have let myself in for!

For a play whose script you will see for the first time during your performance, what sort of preparation if any, can you put in?

While it is well known that the theatre community cannot keep a secret, there is no information about this play online. It seems to be the world’s best kept secret! I did some basic research and know a little about the playwright. Doing this play is like jumping off a cliff with no idea whether there is firm ground or water or a sheer drop ahead. I will either sink or sail. It is a gamble, it is a like going on blind date. I am doing this out of curiosity. I feel the time is ripe to experiment. I am going to play along. I will get an email 48-hours before the performance on dos and donts — probably that one should not leap off the stage or something radical like that! I suppose the playwright didn’t want to dilute his message with directions and I will go with that faith. Let’s see what happens.

Do you have any concerns?

I hope it is not too political, I cannot wrap my head around that.

Did you ask Quasar for details?

The only thing I asked him was the length of the play as I needed to prepare for that. He said the play was an hour long.

Is Bengaluru ready for the experiment?

Of course! Bengaluru has seen a lot of surprises and is always ready for more.