Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan and Ustad Rashid Khan have known each other for over 2 decades. They have performed together in many major cities throughout India, as well as all over the world. They have also collaborated on and released multiple albums together. A live collaborative performance between these two renowned masters is something to be experienced, indeed.

A unique Hindustani classical Jugalbandi comes to Chennai on November 17 and Hyderabad on November 25

Please Wait while comments are loading...