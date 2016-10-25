LINKS

A unique Hindustani classical Jugalbandi comes to Chennai on November 17 and Hyderabad on November 25

Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan and Ustad Rashid Khan have known each other for over 2 decades. They have performed together in many major cities throughout India, as well as all over the world. They have also collaborated on and released multiple albums together. A live collaborative performance between these two renowned masters is something to be experienced, indeed.

Artistes: Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan (Sitar) and Ustad Rashid Khan (Vocal)

Performance: Naad Ninaad Jugalbandi

Genre: Hindustani Classical Jugalbandi

Dates and Venue: 17 Nov, 7:30 pm, Music Academy, Chennai; 25 Nov, 7:30 pm, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad

Duration: 2 hours

Musicians:

Shubhankar Banerjee: Tabla

Vinay Mishra: Harmonium

Om Bongane: Vocal Support

Murad Ali: Sarangi

