Masala Coffee, a contemporary folk band comes to Chennai on November 18
The band has an experience in different genres of music collaborating each one to get an unique sound that Masala Coffee has evolved into. The band has derived its name from its vision to create a blend of all genres of music brought together under the same aura of passion.
Artistes: Sooraj Santhosh(Vocals), Varun Sunil(Vocals & Percussions), Paul Joseph(Bass), David Crimson(Guitars), Preeth PS(Guitars), Joe Johnson (Keys), Krishnaraj(Violin)
Performance: Masala Coffee
Genre: Contemporary folk, rock
Dates:
18 Nov, 7:30 pm, Music Academy, Chennai
Duration: 2 hours
Tickets: Click here to book tickets. Also available at: BookMyShow Ticket prices: Rs 750, Rs 500, Rs 300
Early bird offer: 20%
Helpline: +91-72999-11222 (between 10 a.m. & 4 p.m.)
