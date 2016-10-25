The Hindu November Fest brings an exclusive fusion performance of Bharatanatyam and Taiko to Bangalore on November 18, Chennai on November 19 and Hyderabad on 26 November

Chi Udaka seamlessly blends a heart thumping barrage of Taikoz virtuosic drumming with the sinuous beauty of Lingalayam's dance. Steeped in tradition, they now come together to break new ground

Artistes: Ian Cleworth (Taikoz AD / Taikoz Performer), Anandavalli (Lingalayam AD / Lingalayam Performer), Riley Lee (Shakuhachi Soloist), John Napier (Cellist),Aruna Parthiban (Vocals), Tom Royce-Hampton (Dramaturg / Taikoz performer), Kerryn Joyce (Taikoz Performer), Sophia Ang (Taikoz Performer), Ryuji Hamada (Taikoz Performer), Vineetha Menon (Dancer), Ritika Ramaswamy (Dancer), Abirami Singham (Dancer), Asha Mistry (Dancer), Shalini Parthiban (Dancer)

'Chi Udaka India Tour' is supported by the Australian Government through the Ministry for the Arts Catalyst funding, the Australia-India Council of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Australian Consulate-General, China.

Performance: Chi Udaka

Genre: Fusion - Bharatanatyam meets Taiko

Dates and Venue:

Bangalore - 18 Nov, 7:30 pm, Chowdiah Memorial Hall

Chennai - 19 Nov, 7:30 pm, Music Academy

Hyderabad - 26 Nov, 7:30 pm, Ravindra Bharathi

Duration: 1 hour 20 minutes

Sponsors

Associate Sponsor – Hindustan International School (Chennai)

Hospitality Partner – Taj Coromandel (Chennai)

Event Manager – Showspace