The Hindu November Fest brings an exclusive fusion performance of Bharatanatyam and Taiko to Bangalore on November 18, Chennai on November 19 and Hyderabad on 26 November
Chi Udaka seamlessly blends a heart thumping barrage of Taikoz virtuosic drumming with the sinuous beauty of Lingalayam's dance. Steeped in tradition, they now come together to break new ground
Artistes: Ian Cleworth (Taikoz AD / Taikoz Performer), Anandavalli (Lingalayam AD / Lingalayam Performer), Riley Lee (Shakuhachi Soloist), John Napier (Cellist),Aruna Parthiban (Vocals), Tom Royce-Hampton (Dramaturg / Taikoz performer), Kerryn Joyce (Taikoz Performer), Sophia Ang (Taikoz Performer), Ryuji Hamada (Taikoz Performer), Vineetha Menon (Dancer), Ritika Ramaswamy (Dancer), Abirami Singham (Dancer), Asha Mistry (Dancer), Shalini Parthiban (Dancer)
'Chi Udaka India Tour' is supported by the Australian Government through the Ministry for the Arts Catalyst funding, the Australia-India Council of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Australian Consulate-General, China.
Performance: Chi Udaka
Genre: Fusion - Bharatanatyam meets Taiko
Dates and Venue:
Bangalore - 18 Nov, 7:30 pm, Chowdiah Memorial Hall
Chennai - 19 Nov, 7:30 pm, Music Academy
Hyderabad - 26 Nov, 7:30 pm, Ravindra Bharathi
Duration: 1 hour 20 minutes
Sponsors
Associate Sponsor – Hindustan International School (Chennai)
Hospitality Partner – Taj Coromandel (Chennai)
Event Manager – Showspace
Tickets: Click here to book tickets. Also available at: BookMyShow Ticket prices: Rs 750, Rs 500, Rs 300
Early bird offer: 20%
Helpline: +91-72999-11222 (between 10 a.m. & 4 p.m.)
