Akriti, Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar celebrate Cabaret in Chennai on November 20 and Hyderabad on November 27 during The Hindu November Fest

Akriti Kakar the voice behind the latest hits such as "Iski Uski" from "2 States" and "Saturday, Saturday" from "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya", Sukriti has lent her voice to smash hits such as "Kar Gayi Chull" (Kapoor and Sons), "Pehli Baar" (Dil Dhadakne Do) and recently "Rustom Vahi" (Rustom); Prakriti has made a name for herself with memorable tracks including "Katra Katra" (Alone) and "Bheeg Loon" (Khamoshiyaan)

Artistes: Akriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar

Performance: Celebrating Cabaret

Genre: Bollywood

Dates:

Chennai - 20 Nov, 7:30 pm, Music Academy

Hyderabad - 27 Nov, 7:30 pm, Ravindra Bharathi

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Sponsors

Associate Sponsor – Hindustan International School (Chennai)

Hospitality Partner – Taj Coromandel (Chennai)

Event Manager – Showspace