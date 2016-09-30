The TEDxNapierBridgeSalon conference screens the best talks from TEDx history in the city

Have an idea, will share? Then, TED is the perfect avenue for you. With some of the world’s best thinkers and doers from Bill Gates to Sir Richard Branson using the platform to give talks, the concept has come a long way since its inception in 1984, when it was dedicated to technology, entertainment and design. Back in Chennai in a new avatar after a short hiatus, the TEDxNapierBridgeSalon conference, on this weekend, promises to be engaging. Typically, salon events are small weekly or monthly events that keep a TEDx community engaged between regular TEDx conferences. “While the format does not have any live speakers, it has screenings of curated talks; often based on a theme. Networking usually happens during the breaks,” says Shyam Sundar, a curator of TEDxNapierBridgeSalon. The theme this time is ‘What Makes Us Human’.

“We choose some of the best talks from TEDx history and screen them for the gathering. We will also have TED shorts, short films as well as a performance by Arun Loganathan, popularly known as Arun the Mentalist, this time,” says Shyam, adding, “The Salon format has been prevalent in Europe and other countries abroad. We are now bringing it to India, and this is the first edition of the format in Chennai.”

While the event will essentially have screenings of past TED talks, the breaks promise to have to activities to engage the audience and facilitate networking.

Earlier known as TEDxThoraipakkam, the Chennai edition is now called TEDxNapierBridge. “Simply because we felt that the iconic bridge, which connects Fort St. George and Marina Beach, is more synonymous with the city,” he says.

While this edition is ticketed, with tickets priced at Rs. 450, Shyam says they intend to make the next two events free of cost for those who buy tickets for this one. “We plan to make this a regular affair; maybe once in two months or even monthly. We’re still working on the details,” he says.

TEDxNapierBridgeSalon is scheduled for October 2 at 9.30 a.m. at IIT-Madras Research Park. Visit www.tedxnapierbridge.com. For details, call 95662 60587.