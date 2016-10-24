The recent performance by Rani Shinghal’s disciples Gauri and Mansi amply demonstrated their talent and training

Natya Sudha, a Delhi-based school of performing arts, establishedby the renowned dancer N.V. Venkataraman and the well-known Carnatic singer, Late Smt. Padma Venkataraman is now more than half-a-century old. Continuing the tradition of training now Rani Shinghal the daughter-disciple of the founder-Gurus is teaching students Bharatanatyam in Kalakshetra style.

Recently, two of Shinghal’s disciples, sisters, Gauri and Mansi gave a recital at Triveni Kala Sangam . They began with a Pushpanjali in raga Hamsadhawani Adi taal. The Pushpanjali a traditional offering of flowers to Lord Ganesh, who is the remover of obstacles, also included a salutation to the Lord of dance Nataraja, the Guru, and the audience.

The next item was an Alarippu in tisra jati. The word Alarippu means blooming, so it was a short invocatory nritta item or abstract dance with the purpose of salutation to God, Guru and audience. The traditional choreography harmonising with the rhythm and emotions to evoke the pure joy of dance were being aimed for.

The dancers followed this up with Jathiswaram. Another pure nritta item set to Vasantha raga and Roopakathalam, Jathiswasram included Jathi, Pallavi, Anupallavi and a few charanas where melody progressively became more complex in sense of rhythm. Pure dance is taken to be the creation of forms of beauty through flow of movements connected together by rhythm and music and again both Gauri and Mansi rendered their best.

Coming to the bhava paksha of the programme, the dancers presented a Varnam in raga Kannada, Aadi taaa — revelling in both the nritta, the abstract and nritya, the expressive aspects of the dance, building up on the rhythmic, melodic, as well as lyrical aspects of the music. The mood of the Varnam was predominantly that of bhakti. The dancers expressed their devotion to Lord Kartikeya or Murugan and it is often noted that this complex and demanding piece of dance brings out the skill, versatility, competence and persevering capabilities of the dancers.

Continuing with their expressive streak, the dancers further presented Mahalakshmi Ashtakam set in Hindolam raag and Mishram talam. The dancers attempted to interpret the shloka about Goddess Lakshmi through artistic possessions of gestures, expressions and dance movements with music setting the mood. “Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhajman”, a composition by the poet Tulsidas in praise of Lord Ram was next in the line and the recital came to an end with a Tillana piece in Dhanashree raag set to Mishram talam extolling the many facets of Lord Krishna through rhythmic variations and adavus set to different rhythmic patterns.