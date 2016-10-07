It is quite likely that you are reading this piece on a plane, and in case you are, who do you think is primarily responsible for your safe journey from point A to point B? The cabin crew who just gave you safety instructions as the plane taxies? Or the engineers who ran maintenance checks before take-off? Or the two pilots who are actually flying you?

The obvious answer would be pilots. While that is true, that is not entirely true. Pilots cannot just start a plane and take you from point A to point B on the basis of their flying skills alone. They are guided by guardian angels, never visible to the passengers, right from the time you switch off your phone to the time you switch it back on, which could be an hour later or 10 hours later.

The guardian angels form what is known as air traffic control, or ATC, which is the nerve centre of the entire aviation business but remains inconspicuous, finding mention in the news only when a disaster takes place: a plane losing contact with ATC usually means terrible news.

Earlier this week, I had the good fortune of visiting the ATC tower in Kolkata airport, and discovered that while pilots are merely up in the sky, it is the air traffic controllers who have a bird’s-eye view of the skies and therefore regulate air traffic — and not just take-offs and landings.

An aircraft flying from, say, Kolkata to Chennai, is guided by the Kolkata ATC until it reaches 100 nautical miles south of Vizag, after which the plane is placed under the control of Chennai ATC. It is the Kolkata ATC’s job to ensure that during this leg of the journey, no other aircraft comes close to it.

And it is not merely responsible for planes taking off from or landing in Kolkata, but also planes flying over Kolkata. “This is a Singapore Airlines flight, flying at 350 (ATC lingo for 35,000 ft), and this is a Brunei Airlines flying which is at 370,” a senior controller pointed to two dots on the display screen, “they are both in Kolkata airspace at the moment and we need to ensure they maintain their respective heights.”

Considering the number of aircraft clogging the skies today, and considering that only 30 per cent of Indian airspace is available for passenger traffic (the remaining 70 per cent belongs to Defence, though some of it is now being put to commercial use), it is a tough job to ensure — every single moment — that the planes remain separated from one another, horizontally as well as vertically.

At any given time, as many as 40 people at the ATC are ensuring just that, each of them glued to their screens with their headsets on, constantly talking to the pilots. A controller works 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on day one, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on day two, and 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on day three — he is off for the rest of day four and also day five before reporting to work at 7 a.m. again on day six.

And once at work, they need to stare at the screen, with headsets on, for two hours non-stop, before taking a 30-minute break. “We can’t abandon our desks even when there is an earthquake,” said a young woman — a new recruit — explaining the importance of staying glued to what they call the situation data display, “because anything can happen during the time we are away.”

Precisely at this moment, as I write this sentence — I live close to the airport — I can hear an aircraft fly overhead. Had I been on the terrace, I would have tried taking a picture. But right now that plane, to me, is a white dot on a black screen.