Writer Kiran Kumar Reddy is eager to make a mark with Virinchi Verma’s ‘Majnu’

HYDERABAD: A new writing talent with comedy as his forte makes his debut in the Telugu film industry. Kiran Kumar Reddy, who had worked in a FM as a script writer and also gave voice to a radio character, made his entry as a writer for Virinchi Verma’s Majnu.

Having done his schooling in Anantapur and graduation in Hyderabad, Kiran worked as a sound engineer to get entry into Telugu film industry.

Before he bagged Majnu thanks to producer Geetha Golla, Kiran Kumar has wrapped up writing for Srinivasa Avasarala-starrer, the Telugu remake of the Hindi movie Hunterr.

Speaking of his experiences, Kiran says, “Earlier after the screenplay for a story was ready, a writer used to be given a particular scene for which he had to write dialogues. There were separate departments for everything. But not any more. Sometimes, something can be conveyed through silence too, not everything can be expressed in dialogues. So there were series of meetings, we improvised and worked hard for a year, filtered and picked the best amongst what I had written.”

As a result Majnu has dialogues that are sweet, crisp and very colloquial. There are no separate comedy tracks and punch lines.

He shares, “It’s easy for a writer to become a director; while writing a story we write the dialogues simultaneously. After doing this, you gain confidence and feel that aided by a technically sound cinematographer, it is easy to direct a movie. But I guess I have a long way to go; though I want to direct some day I have a lot of stories to be told,” reveals Kiran Kumar. Given a chance he doesn’t mind being a dubbing artiste too. Going by the impressive trailer of Majnu, Kiran shows a lot of promise.