Surendra Singh Negi raises contemporary issues in a poetic way

“It was coming together of like-minded musicians albeit from different genres that led to the formation of Indian Folks,” is how Surendra Singh Negi, the lyricist, vocalist and acoustic guitar player, describes the genesis of the six-member band. Formed in 2012, the band launched its debut album “Safar” last weekend at the Embassy of Venezuela which also hosted a live concert by them.

There are six numbers in Hindi and one in Spanish in the album all of which have been penned by Negi. “Having performed at Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bihar we were eager to reach out to more listeners through an album. So when this opportunity of joint collaboration with Embassy of Venezuela came, we were delighted,” remarks Negi, aware of how tough it is for independent musicians in an industry dominated by Bollywood. “Despite that, I think independent artists are doing a great work in terms of quality and variety,” he says. The other members of the band include Rocky Chauhan (lead guitar), Sumit Singh (bass guitar), Farid Khan (tabla/percussions), Vibhor Mathur (flute) and Ronald Massey (drums), all professional musicians who perform and teach music.

The songs in the album stand out for their simple yet meaningful lyrics which are notabout romance. Instead, they zero in on contemporary issues. The tracks tackle subjects like religious intolerance, freedom of expression, gender inequality, child marriage and economic disparity. “We, as artists, want to draw people’s attention to the prevailing conditions. Instead of pamphlet language, we present them in a poetic style . The melody element in the songs is created by blending Indian classical and folk music with soft Western rock. The aim is certainly not to preach but present music with a soul and meaningful words,” explains Negi.

Writing in Hindi, a language Negi is comfortable with, in “Agni”, he challenges religious intolerance highlighting how majority subdue the minority. “Prevalent globally, this tendency is against humanity,” observes Negi. “Talash” on the same subject brings to fore the tussle over the mandir-masjid. Highlighting economic inequality in “Upparwala”, the composition plays on the word ‘upparwala’ connoting the Almighty and the well off. “The song questions disparity. How the haves cannot brook the have-nots ,” points out Negi.

The title track “Safar” is philosophical and looks at life’s perennial journey where one makes friends and forms bonds, many of which are left behind. There is a touch of melancholy to the song. “Nostalgia always evokes sadness,” observes Negi. The chirpy and cheerful track “Dil Banjara” is in a dialect used in Western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana while “Maan Bairagi” talks about heart’s perpetual tussle to seek spiritual solace while pursuing material comforts.

The musical score though contemporary is influenced by other genres like Hindustani and Western classical, rock, jazz, blues, folk and sufi music as evident in the album Safar. “We draw that advantage from our members who are well versed in different styles. Once the lyrics and basic composition outline is ready each of us interpret and adds our layer to it.” Sounds complicated. Laughs Negi and says, “Actually not. We do not plan in advance. It is during the sittings and discussions the song evolves and takes a shape of its own.”

The lone Spanish song is about Hugo Chavez, the President of Venezuela who passed away in 2013. “Since it was liked by the Venezuelan Ambassador to India that is why it has been included in album sponsored by the Embassy as part of its cultural initiative India-Venezuela Blend,” reveals Negi.