“I had not understood women, until I read this play,” says Ajit Chitturi of Wolfgang, written by Dr. Vithal Rajan. That seems to be his motivation behind producing and directing this play. Set to be staged on September 18, it has an all-woman cast that essays characters from different ages, classes and backgrounds.

Written as a satirical look at Indian women today, the play aims to highlight the similarities in attitudes that help them overcome their situations. With a humourous touch, the play looks at women across the spectrum — the regal, the upper working class, the working class, women employed abroad and domestic servants.

The play revolves around octogenarian Mira Rajkumar, who lives alone in suburban Mumbai, and the women she interacts with in her daily life. From her friends to salespeople to her domestic help and her estranged daughter-in-law — all affect her life in varying ways. The only male character in the play, the titular Wolfgang, is the spirit of Mira’s dead dog.

Influenced by the works of Ovid, Mira believes that her dog, Wolfgang, can be brought back to life if she believes it enough. Clearly struggling to cope with a world that is changing at a fast pace and the travails of old age, Mira’s story is told with humour and lightness.

The lead character is played by Githa Nair,who makes her stage debut as a 60-year-old. “We aim to do pure, selfless theatre, not commercial stuff,” says Chitturi, who manages the theatre group Thespian En, that has been staging plays in Chennai for over 22 years.

When: September 18, 6.30 pm

Where: Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Harrington Road

Call: 98401 27103