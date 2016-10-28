With small acts of goodness, we can make Deepavali special for those who are less-fortunate

HYDERABAD: There are some moments in life when one feels inspired to do something special for someone. That someone could be a friend, neighbour, colleague at work or even a dog on the street. There are also times when one zealously strives to bring joy to those who are less-fortunate than us. A case-in-point are the Deepavali advertisements which bring out the festival’s true essence this season. If one advertisement focuses on a sales guy who celebrates Deepavali with few blind children and brings joy with his paper patakhas, the other shows the happiness on a maid’s face on seeing her parents surprise visit.. It is this empathetic and humane attitude which is significant of Deepavali, a celebration of good over the evil. Doing good is also the need of the hour, exults Padma, who runs a tailor shop in Chaitanya Puri. “The difference between the haves and have-nots is increasing by the day. We don’t need a special day to do good, but if one wants to wait for such occasions, our festivals are good opportunities,” she opines.

With a day to go for Deepavali, the city is getting ready to don a colourful avatar. Besides the customary patakhas and mithais, new diyas are must-buys in every household. Artist Anisha Tandon, who belongs to a business family calls it a ‘denewaali Deepavali.’ “Deepavali is the best opportunity for one to think beyond oneself and there is a special joy in taking the festival beyond us,” she smiles and adds, how her mother has instilled this attitude in the family.

Padma says it is called ‘Denewaali’ because the festival exhorts one to develop the benevolent attitude towards the fellow beings. “It is not just about gifts but also about the positive thoughts and the desire to do something good. In this modern generation, it could be one’s concern for the environment too.”

Deepavali is also celebrated as Goddess Lakshmi’s birth from an ocean of milk. Prayers are held on Deepavali as a thanks giving for the Goddess. “If we want to celebrate Goddess Lakshmi’s birth, we must make sure to give and share what she gave us to those who are in need; be it the riches, skill or our knowledge,” shares Padma.

Dancer Mallika Sarabhai recollects that in her childhood, Deepavali was spent making and giving gifts to under-privileged children and bursting crackers with them. Artist Jaya Baheti hopes one develops a kind attitude not just on Deepavali day but all through the year. “We indulge in a lot of community celebrations for Deepavali. However, I feel one should celebrate everyday, have more patience and greet and meet others with a more pleasant attitude. It is in our hands to turn our life into a colourful palette,” she states.

While we soak in the spirit of Festival of Lights, we can also light a lamp in someone’s life and bring a smile on their face with our small gestures.

Happy Deepavali!