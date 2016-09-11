Stressing on the rich legacy of Indian classical music, ace tabla player Bickram Ghosh says we need not ape anyone

Bickram Ghosh’s lightening speed effected in a clean style on tabla is worth watching as is listening to the rhythmic elements of Hindustani, Western and Carnatic influences imbibed by him over the years.

Watching him perform in Delhi this past weekend, one discovers that there are no two ways that the artist was destined to have a life-long association with tabla. “As a toddler my father, Pandit Shankar Ghosh, would place me in the centre of a circle or you may call a chakravyuh formed by tablas. Moving around I would inevitably thump one or the other. Enjoying the sound, I kept going around and continued striking them. So my initiation was pretty early. I think it was a very smart and interesting way to lure me to fall in love with the percussion instrument,” relates Bickram.

Coming of age, this immensely talented artist, a masters in English literature from Jadavpur University immersed himself completely into the world of music. Without confining himself to Hindustani classical in which he was trained by his father, the legendary tabla player, Shankar Ghosh, Bickram has worked in multiple genres including rock, new age fusion while composing music for films. Influenced by Patiala gharana’s thumri and khayal genres, he is extremely fond of experimenting and reinterpreting music.

On completing his masters, many thought Bickram would become a scribe or take to literature. “I always wanted to be a musician. With my father being a renowned artist and my mother Sanjukta Ghosh, a well known vocalist I never had to look outside for expertise and knowledge on music. Surrounded by music, I could feel and sense it constantly thereby becoming an inherent part of my life. Getting tutored by father in a typical guru-shishya parampara allowed me to imbibe music every moment. So the learning was not confined to a time frame but was a constant process.”

With the world having watched Shankar Ghosh play with the likes of Pandit Ravi Shankar, Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, Ustad Vilayat Khan, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, comparison between father and son was obvious. “Yes, when I started performing my talent and work was automatically juxtaposed with that of his. Some said beta baap ki tarha hai while others disagreed, arre bilkul nahi. It was akin to what other star kids face.”

Must have been discouraging and hurtful? “Initially yes, but later I overcame it. But it definitely did have a positive spin-off.” Perceiving the surprise, he elaborates, “ Being equated with father egged me to create my own style, which would not have happened otherwise. With my individualistic trait coming to fore, people started acknowledging. In fact when the two of us played together, audience would get to hear two distinctive renderings of the same composition.” Pausing for a minute, Bickram’s sense of humour comes into play. “They still had plenty to enjoy and, of course, talk about.”

The artist’s keen ears to follow different genre of music and styles gave fillip to fusion in his life. Having studied in a school which had no focus on Indian music, as part of the school band, he played congo and other percussion instruments. “I performed Beatles, Bee Gees and Rolling Stones among others while back at home it was completely Hindustani classical. Thus, the dichotomy and spilt personality was nurtured right from the beginning.” This definitely paid dividends at a later stage. Having accompanied Pandit Ravi Shankar for 11 years, he reached a point when he was eager to express his own personality. “I had heard varied forms of music and numerous musicians. All this amalgamated in me, raring to come out in a unique form. That was when Rhythmscape happened. An Indo-fusion, it brought diverse elements in an orderly fashion. Thus from my early life in San Rafael, California, playing in the school band, learning Hindustani classical tabla and nuances of Carnatic percussion for 30 years from mridangam maestro Pandit S. Sekhar, all came to fore. For want of better name we called it fusion but I prefer referring to as expression of self.”

Brushing aside criticism of foregoing traditional purity of classical music in fusion, Bickram says that is not true. “In fusion I bring in elements of classical music which is synchronised and collaborated with other genres. And mind you I never slot it as a classical concert since in that I will not only stick to playing ragas, bandishes and compositions in their authentic form but also render them in the classical style.”

Last week’s HCL Concerts Mega Festival in the city saw this product of Farukhabad gharana perform with U. Rajesh on mandolin and flautist Ronu Majumdar. Continuing in the same vein, the tabla player describes fusion a great way of connecting with the youth. “Listening to this category of performing art motivates and enables many youngsters to gravitate to the classical form — the fountain head. In fact, I have observed many Gen Y members attending my concerts. So fusion definitely helps in popularising the vintage music styles of our country and this is evident from higher audience turnout in concerts.”

Well Bickram’s observation on higher audience turnout seems to be contradictory to what is seen by many as down slide. “I completely disagree with that view. People compare 30000 attendance in a popular show to 3000 in classical and making them conclude that classical is losing its popularity. Such a comparison is out place and odious. One must be clear that classical like chamber music is not a populist form. It is an intimate form of music.” Going back in the past, he recalls how many predicted classical losing out to ghazals when the latter became the flavour for several seasons. “That never happened, did it?”

While performing in concerts and cutting albums of classical solo and collaborative works with national and international artists, Bickram has composed music for 24 films so far including seven in Hindi. Teaming up with singer Sonu Nigam, the two scored music for Jal which was an Oscar 2014 contender in the Best Original Score. “Composing for movies is very exciting and enriching. Being an ardent follower of golden era of film music which was predominantly raga-based, I try to bring in that in my compositions.” Lamenting the fall in film music, he praises Arijit Singh’s Aayat song in Bajirao Mastani and fondly remembers Sajda by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan from My Name Is Khan. “Without any bias against the West, I believe we must take from them what is good. As a nation and society we have inherited a rich music legacy and tradition that we need not ape anyone,” he concludes. before signing off.