The PSBT’s Open Frame Festival is back with the focus on how our past affects our present

Internet has considerably changed documentary viewing as days of waiting for a festival to watch them are over . Now a range of meaningful short filmsare available for viewing online. Despite this, the charm of viewing these films at events like the Public Service Broadcasting Trust’s Open Frame Festival is completely different and the experience is enhanced by allied activities like workshops, lectures and Q&A and discussion with the filmmakers. Pramada Menon, whose And You Thought You Knew Me (2014), forms part of this year’s Refocus says, “These activities make the experience more meaningful and substantial.” Agreeing with her, Deepa Kannan, keen on studying filmmaking after graduation says, “For fans and students of the craft these sessions, like the one on moonlighting by Ranjan Palit this year, are highly beneficial.”

This 16th edition being held at the India International Centre is called Reflections and Ruminations. Screening a number of films, it seeks to look back, examine histories and events and their impact on present lives and narratives while acknowledging this diverse, complex and multiple histories and confronting critical questions. “The very nature of our films provoke to think and question,” says Rajiv Mehrotra, PSBT’s Managing Trustee. Reflecting multiple views through its films, the Trust itself does not hold one, holds Mehrotra. “For us all perspectives, whether right, left or centre, are valid and as an institution we present them all. That at a given point of time one perspective is more active than the other due to social dynamics is altogether a different aspect.”

A look at the selection reveals that documentaries to be screened are not just confined to a person or a group, event or situation or place. In Steeped and Stirred, Shweta Ghosh instead of just reeling out data and statistics about tea looks at 100 different ways of making it. Likewise Usha Zacharias’ The Trail of The Rain Song goes past the traditional response of relief to monsoon as it documents the adverse impact of development on nature and the stories of people’s struggles in its wake. Another touching film I’m Jeeja by Swati Chakroborti is a first person narrative of Jeeja Ghosh, a disability rights activist living with cerebral palsy. “These three identities are hardly ever associated together. Films like these try to push the boundaries of the familiar enabling viewers to think and not accept things on their face value,” remarks Mehrotra.

Drawing attention to how the PSBT is providing opportunity to young and seasoned filmmakers alike to make films of their choice without any interference, Mehrotra laments that the budget of four-and-half lakhs for a film is too small. “The Government pays more to Films Division and other agencies but the PSBT despite having received critical acclaim in 1400 film festivals across the world and won 45 National Awards, does not get money at par with them. This severely affects the quality of films which apparently are good for awards but not suitable enough for television channels to buy for screening.” Agreeing with him, Priya Thuvassery whose My Sacred Glass Bowl was screened at last Open Frame says, “I managed within the allocated sum as being trained to handle camera and knowing editing I did not have to hire a person.” Echoing similar sentiments, Uma Chakravarti, a leading scholar of feminist history writing who made Fragments Of A Past for PSBT, says, “I do not live off filmmaking but for youngsters who do, it must be a real struggle.”

When asked the reason for limited audience for documentaries, all the filmmakers point at the lack of screening spaces. “The PVR largely screens big-budget documentaries. It is imperative for televisions channels to step in and dedicate a slot for beaming these films like NDTV and Epic do. Being the public broadcaster, Doordarshan can lead the way in this direction as this will help generate more interest in this genre,” avers Priya.

Could lack of viewership be due the popular perception that documentaries are boring? “I think that is substantially true. Historically, Indian films were pedantic and dull. Therein lies the importance of mentoring and giving freedom to filmmakers,” says Mehrotra. Chakravarti feels just like good books and bad ones, documentaries too can be categorised likewise. “We have come a long way. Now the craft has improved tremendously as have the films.” Rejecting the tag of boring, Priya says, “I recently saw Amdavad Ma Famous directed by Hardik Mehta which is about kite flying. The audience laughed throughout the entire film. Similarly in Timbaktu, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh using a different style of storytelling made a very effective film drawing complete attention of the audience. I too used animation in my film which was much appreciated.”

A total of 35 old and new films will be screened during the festival. The first to be shown this Friday will be Sibtain Shahidi’s Baab-e-Dakan: Burhanpur which centres around Burhanpur a small town in Madhya Pradesh. Founded by pre-Mughal Faruki sultans in 1399 the town being a cosmopolitan centre was the meeting place of various scholars and Sufi saints. The subjects dealt with range from human rights to discrimination to livelihood to wild life conservation and earth stories among others. This year also sees introduction of special lecture series “The Stories We Tell” with the first session starting today in which leading filmmakers will share their journey and experiences, reflecting on their relationship with their craft and how it allowed them to explore the world. The speakers include Amar Kanwar, Avijit Mukul Kishore, Rita Banerji, Malati Rao and Aditi Chitre.

Budget cut-down

Filmmaker Anwar Jamal’s Empire of Threads which focuses on the unusual subject of interaction between Hollywood and a segment of India’s hand embroidery artisans will be screened on Saturday at Open Frame 2016. Though happy at finishing the project, Jamal is a worried person. The reason is the reduction in budget for films by PSBT. “For my 52-minute film I was allocated merely Rs.6.7 lakhs. Eight years ago this amount would have been Rs.9 lakhs. Isn’t it ironic that instead of increasing the amount keeping in mind inflation and rising cost of inputs there is a decrease,” says Jamal.

Afraid that such a move will definitely stifle the independent filmmaking in India — promoted by PSBT for the last so many years, he says, “The organisation has been promoting good films by youngsters and veterans alike without ever interfering either in the content or treatment will not be able to do so in case the amount sanctioned to it is reduced. This will adversely affect creative and innovative filmmaking.”

While stating that for completing Empire of Threads he brought in his own finances, he wonders how youngsters will deal with such a predicament. “They will have no choice but to compromise on the quality of the craft affecting the design and story-telling. By simply including interviews, stills and some visuals they will complete the film within the stipulated amount therefore affecting its quality. I hope those funding the PSBT realise the damage this will bring about and instead of reducing it would be good if they increase the amount substantially.”