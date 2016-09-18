Gautam Gambhir on why he believes in making his own destiny and speaking his mind

Feisty and firm, Gautam Gambhir has been a consistent performer. And he proved it again when he recently scored handsomely in the just-concluded Duleep Trophy. However, the selectors ignored him for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. “It does not matter. In fact, I don't think about selection. I just think about performing to the best of my ability and try to contribute to the team because that is all I can control. One should not think of things which are not in one’s hands. Ultimately, your destiny is in your hand and no one can take your destiny from you. You have got a bat in your hand, you get out there in the field and keep scoring runs,” says Gautam on the sidelines of the launch of Indian Junior Players League (IJPL).

He is the brand ambassador of the league which will witness budding cricketers under the age of 18 years from 22 cities in action. “It’s an exciting platform for the kids to go out there and show their talent. Talent is a gift of god but the platform to showcase it is not. Through this platform they can play the way they want to as it’s in T20 format, which I feel is not an ideal platform at the formative stage but nevertheless it’s a platform where they can express themselves. At least, they get a platform to begin with. They can start from here and can achieve greater heights afterwards.”

On some of the traits that an emerging cricketer must have, Gautam says, “The most important thing is honesty and integrity. I think people can play, people have talent and some people don't have that much talent but ultimately it’s honesty that shapes you and makes you achieve things. I feel cricket is a profession that can give you lot of name but it can make you do something for your country as well. This is the reason why I started playing this game. I always wanted to do something for my country and if you decide to take up this profession the only thought you should have is to make your country proud.”

Unlike players of his generation, Gautam speaks his mind and sometimes it puts him in a spot of bother. “No, not at all. In fact that pleases me because what I want to say, I say. People can like it or hate it, they can have their opinion but I try to be as honest as I can to myself and to my profession. That is very important for me and that’s how I have always been. Though, sometimes, it has backfired but then if you have decided to live according to certain principles, you should be ready to suffer.”

Interestingly, Gautam doesn’t follow any greats of the game. “None. In fact, I never had any idols. I don’t believe in idols except Bhagat Singh. I have only admired Bhagat Singh. His, ‘Why I Am An Atheist’ is the only book which I have finished in the last 35 years.”

Gautam is now looking forward to the upcoming Ranji season. “It is coming up in just 15 days time. Whenever the new season is round the corner, we get excited about and start working for that, and its going to be a long season. And as soon as Ranji season finishes, IPL comes up. So I am looking forward to both these events.”

In free time, which is hard to come by, Gautam loves watching movies and spending time with family especially his two-year-old daughter. “She gives me maximum happiness.”