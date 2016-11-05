The advent of streaming websites and apps has encouraged viewers to binge watch their favourite shows. SOORAJ RAJMOHAN and NIKHIL VARMA find out how it has changed the way content is consumed

While eagerly awaiting the end of the opening credits of Stranger Things, one of the things that comes to mind is how easily one episode flows into the next.

There's no recap that begins with 'previously on the show', no need to make sure viewers know everything they need to know, just continued storytelling. This is possible because all episodes of the season are made available at once, a decision made by digital distribution firm Netflix based on viewer habits of waiting for a full season to release and watching all episodes together.

The upside? Creators can now pace their stories better, instead of worrying about a week by week story progression. The inevitable downside is that the stories seem less connected to the progression of time.

Architect Samarth Karthik says that releasing shows in one shot helps the makers to build up the suspense and win more fans.

"It is a tough ask and works only in the case of thrillers and drama series such as Stranger Things and Breaking Bad. A sitcom, such as Friends or Big Bang Theory, where the setting is based on current festivals, pop culture references, and celebrations will not be successful if it is released in one go. Why would anyone want to watch a sitcom episode about Thanksgiving in May?"

He adds, "Having said that, not all drama series need to be released in one shot. The Night Of, a show about a young man arrested on charges of a brutal murder was episodic, with new episodes added every week. The twists and turns made you wait eagerly for the other episodes."

Others swear that more than the way it is released or consumed, the plot is what matters most. "The key to good tv is an engaging plot, well stretched out characters and good acting," says businessman Jay Patel. He points out," A show like House Of Cards or Stranger Things will be successful even in weekly episodes, though launching an entire show in one go means the viewers will feel more engaged with the show and the characters."

The trend seems to be most prevalent in urban areas, such as Bengaluru where fast internet connectivity is easily accessible. "In urban centres, working professionals have erratic schedules, so setting aside the same time every week for watching a show is often impossible. On the other hand, streaming a season in its entirety whenever we have some time works better. It's not that different to the time invested in reading a book," says Narayan Vinod, an app developer.

Bengaluru-based psychologist Swati V. points out, " I do not think binge watching is a good thing. It is often used as a coping mechanism to distract us from other issues at hand. It only delays the task at hand in many cases. It has a very addictive feel to it. I feel that the reason such shows become popular is that they are mostly engaging dramas that keep the audience hooked and make you want to get to the next episode as soon as possible."

It's a trend which comes with its benefits and sacrifices, but for the fans of shows like House of Cards, and Marvel's Daredevil and Luke Cage, the binge is the way to go.