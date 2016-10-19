Gurbani Judge on her muscular body frame and participating in "Bigg Boss"

This year’s selection of Bigg Boss contestants has created a lot of curiosity. Instead of going for big names, Colors has opted for strong characters among celebrities and common folks to create an engaging narrative. One of the inspired choices is Gurbani Judge, popularly known as VJ Bani. Bani is known for her no-nonsense attitude and has a long experience of the cut-throat world of reality television as she has won and hosted Roadies. Of late, she is known for her muscular body and is an exception in the entertainment industry where women are often seen as soft targets. In her debut Punjabi film, Bani played an assassin. "I don’t think like today I am someone’s girlfriend, tomorrow maybe someone’s wife and then mother," says Bani during the course of conversation before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your expectations from the Bigg Boss house.

All I know is there are common people and there are celebrities. I don’t know what task will they give, how will we perform…I just know that I am very excited to be a part of it, rest all will get to know once I enter the house.

You have had experience of reality shows and recently you featured in a couple of films. How different are these two from one another? Also what level of editing happens before a show is telecast?

There is a lot of difference. In films, you have to change hairstyles, change make-up, wardrobe, etc according to the character. But you can still go shopping and dinning as your personal life is not affected. In a reality show, like Bigg Boss, you are playing yourself and there is 24X7 attention on you. The whole world is watching you. The various emotions that you express are also being judged and taken account of.

As far as editing is concerned, I can’t say anything about that. Moreover, since I grew up in a hostel, I have this habit of not watching television. I love books. I prefer reading and my mom is very happy about it!

How was your experience of acting opposite Honey Singh in ‘Zorawar’?

Playing with guns was too much fun. Also, it was my dream to work with Honey Singh. Throughout the movie, not even a single moment was boring. It was an amazing learning experience.

You were in news regarding your muscular body frame. Is it a way to break stereotypes associated with female body?

I think it’s not about being a boy or girl. There are some people who relate to me in terms of certain things said to them (body shaming) which are not likeable. I think you should do whatever makes you feel happy. I don’t do anything for people. If I am picking up weights or building muscles, it’s because I like it. I don't think much about people. I go to a very deep spiritual level to understand who I am and why I was born. And I really don’t understand how can someone give a gender to muscles?

Who said, muscles are manly? Muscles are muscles. They don’t differentiate between a man and a woman. Then why do we? It’s like saying pink colour is girly or long hair define girls.

You said Roadies happened by chance. If not Roadies, what would you have done?

Had I not auditioned for Roadies, I would surely have been an artist. I am a very creative person. I write a lot, draw a lot and always keep thinking about different things. I still love painting but due to paucity of time, I cannot follow my passion.

Tell us something that you think you learnt over time but the newcomers should know before entering reality shows?

When people do reality shows they should be asked the motive behind it. Is it just for fame or money or something else? People tend to judge you differently. It’s you who have to decide the long term aim.

Every phase of life should be cherished. People just see my journey in terms of work. Like she was a host earlier, she is an actress now and will be in the reality show at some point of time. I never want the whole world should know me. The main thing is that how much you know yourself.

Game for challenge

“It happened all of a sudden. I just got selected for the show 48 hours before. I was not aware about this. I was travelling from Bombay to Delhi and in between this all happened,” said Rahul Dev, in an excited tone, while talking about his entry into the show as one of the celebrities.

Asked on how he would be able to fit in the reality show, Rahul, who was last seen in action packed Dishoom, said: “I do not know right now. Since I am excited and looking forward to it, I think I would be able to fit in for sure. Everyone starts from a raw stage at some point of time.”

Talking about his journey in Bollywood and reality shows, the actor, said: “I have done many movies. Some simultaneously and others after talking a break. I think being emotionally and physically strong is the most important part in the film fraternity business and this will help me in the show as well. I have enjoyed every role I have done so far.”

On his rugged fitness freak physique, Rahul said: “It is a physical and mental state of mind. I think you should love your body. Train it properly because the result is always amazing. This year my training has not been very good. I am hoping next year I will have better results to show.”