Hyderabad gears up to host Asia’s first selfie festival

All work and no selfie makes Jack a dull boy, seems to be the anthem of our times.

Come December 11, 5 pm, the city gears up to host a one-of-a-kind Selfie festival at the Gachibowli Athletic Stadium. Organisers expect to see over 5000 participants taking a selfie, all at once. The event, a first in the continent, is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Record for the ‘Most Selfies taken simultaneously’ at St. Louis, USA on May 16, 2015 with 4296 participants. It’s being hosted by Lion Entertainments.

Varma, the brain behind the event, has coordinated several large scale events (both in India and US) in the past and has tied up with colleges across the city to ensure participation of youngsters for this event.

“The intention is to make it an event where there’s enough entertainment to back the selfie mania. There’s food plus music events by Mumbai-based DJ Paroma and the city-band Akshar for participants. Handling the crowd isn’t an issue,” he assures.