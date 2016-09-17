There is more than one factor that makes a child a bully. Instead of passing judgement, counselling and help will go a long way

Is your child being bullied at school? Or ridiculed by his/her peers about appearance, skin colour, exam results or economic status? Does the school management have an active anti-bullying policy in place?

Considering the amount of media attention bullying – also known as ragging and hazing – receives the world over, you will be shocked to learn that this practice was once seen as a character-building exercise.

‘Bully’, a mid-16th Century Dutch word, originally started out as a term of endearment, and in verb form assumed the meaning of ‘jolly’ and ‘admirable’. Today, a bully is someone who browbeats or humiliates a person to do his bidding -- nothing jolly or endearing about that. In English children’s fiction, from Thomas Hughes’ Tom Brown’s School Days, Enid Blyton’s Mallory Towers and St. Clare’s books, to J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, the bully and bullying occupy prime real estate as mood setters and plot developers.

Far away from these author-controlled universe is a real world where bullying starts early in school. “Bullying among children is treated as a personality problem in medical terms. The bully doesn’t feel guilt, nor does he see how his actions affect the victim,” says G. Aravindan, Director and Psychosocial consultant at Athma Education and Research Foundation in Tiruchi. “Causing pain and discomfort to someone gives the bully a sense of power and his mind begins to associate it with pleasure, which is why he keeps repeating it,” he adds.

But a bully’s actions cannot be considered in isolation, says the mental health professional. “Usually, parents approach doctors only when the problem has become serious. We examine not just the child, but also his family circumstances, and whether there is a history of other problems – alcohol or drug addiction for example – that may be stressing the youngster. You have to counsel not just the affected person but his family and social group.”

He states the example of a 16-year-old from a poor family who was playing truant and had become a school-yard gangster. “When the boy was brought to us, we found he was suffering from a mild version of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) that had affected his academic performance too. His parents used to have violent arguments, because the father was an alcoholic. All this had affected his behaviour adversely.”

Bullying behaviour doesn’t really have any social class indicators, he adds. He relates the case of a well-educated and employed couple who used to physically punish their son when he failed in his tests. Goofing off from school, he started befriending anti-social elements in their neighbourhood, and began to work for them.

One day, while cleaning out their son’s room, parents were alarmed to find two knives concealed there. “Until then, they had no inkling that their son had nearly become a criminal,” recalls Aravindan.

“Parents should refrain from belittling their children’s academic achievements at home and in public. They should create an atmosphere where children and their friends can talk openly to their elders about their problems.”

Bullying in Indian schools is more widespread than believed, but institutions are wary of drawing too much attention to it for their own reasons, says K. Shanmugavelayutham, Managing Trustee of the charitable trust Foundation for Rights of Young Child (FORYOUCHILD), based in Chennai.

According to a 2013 study of bullying in Coimbatore’s schools available online in International Journal of Humanities and Social Science Invention, approximately 30 per cent of students in Class 6 and above are involved in bullying, as a perpetrator, victim, or both. It has been found that about 56 per cent of children had been bullied by their own peers/classmates and another 37 per cent had been bullied by both classmates as well as their seniors.

Due to its insidious nature, it isn’t easy to identify bullying in educational institutions, especially in today’s competitive atmosphere, says Shanmugavelayutham. “There have often been incidents of physical and sexual abuse in schools, which are brushed under the carpet and not reported even to the parents to protect the reputation of the institute,” says the activist.

Shanmugavelayutham suggests, “Anti-bullying programmes are more effective when parents understand its underlying principles and know that the school will not tolerate bullying. School staff must educate and involve parents so they understand the problem, recognise its signs, and intervene appropriately.”

In a technology-driven era, it is no surprise to hear of cyber-bullying, where the offline world’s deviant behaviour simply shifts online. Nor is it easy for a child to grow up with pacifist values when popular culture seems to be condoning violence and vigilantism, says Shanmugavelayutham. “It is easy to identify the victim of bullying,” says Aravindan of Athma Education and Research Foundation. “The child would be withdrawn and aloof even in a crowd, and unlikely to complain about his problem, because he’d feel that nobody would take him seriously. The victim typically suffers from low self-esteem.”

However, expecting a victim to ‘grow out’ of his problem is unrealistic, he adds. “Very often, victims of bullying in school tend to become bullies themselves when they are older. It is a problem that needs everyone’s attention.”

***

What is bullying?

The parent-driven web forum nobullying.com identifies bullying behaviour as:

Verbal: Excessive and malicious teasing, revealing intimate information and taunting

Physical: Unprovoked violence such as tripping, shoving, or kicking the victim

Social: Ignoring someone in a group to make them feel left out and spreading rumours about them

Cyber-bullying: Threats and sexual innuendo through online posts and texting

Signs of victimisation

Your child is probably getting bullied in school if he or she

* Seems to ‘lose’ personal items from the school bag

* Frequently asks for extra pocket money

* Wants to avoid after-school activities

* Consistently goes late to class or feigns sickness to stay out of school