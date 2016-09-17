Features » Metroplus

Bengaluru, September 17, 2016
Updated: September 17, 2016 16:55 IST
Coverstion with self

When I am angry, I become unhappy

Temper can completely break you
In Daphne du Maurier’s book Rebecca, the second Mrs. de Winter tells her husband Maxim that he is unhappy because he is angry. As I ruminate, I believe this is true of me and many of us too.

Often, anger is accompanied with unhappiness, pain and sometimes sadness, but definitely a sense of dissatisfaction. While many psychologists have told me that anger can be a positive emotion, I have found that in me, anger takes the form of aggression and sometimes even muted violence.

As John Powell, the famous Franciscan priest has asked in some of his books: “What am I feeling just now that is causing me to be so?” is a question many of us can ask ourselves. When I get angry, it is important to hold back and go within and ask ourselves what the cause and root of the anger is. When we get in touch with the cause, it will certainly abate, for we will realise that the surge is from within and that we are allowing anger to get the better of us.

Knowing that anger only breeds feelings of disenchantment and pain, it is wise to neutralise it by examining it as it wells in us, and quieten it through confronting it and allowing compassion to negate it.

If I am therefore willing to acknowledge that anger does not serve me and only causes me discomfort and pain, then I will consciously attempt to let the feeling abate in me and perhaps convert to a more positive feeling.

