How can honest criticism thrive, if it is stamped out viciously by lumpen fans, asks PARSHATHY J. NATH

When Nisha Menon Chembakaserry, an employee at All India Radio, posted a review on her FB wall about the Mohanlal-starrer Pulimurugan, she surely never dreamt that the outcome would be so traumatising. The post was a witty take on the film pandering to the sycophancy surrounding the star. However, as the likes mounted, so did the trolls. She was greeted with a torrent of tirades by Mohanlal fans, who posted horrible comments on her wall that ranged from jibes on her family to sexist abuses.

I could instantly relate to Nisha. Even though I am an ardent fan of Mohanlal, there are times when I feel like trashing his films. But I never will because I know I will face the same vitriolic attack. Fanfare has turned into fanaticism, especially in the South. Love for your hero is an organised movement and ideology. The fans identify with their heroes so much, that their idol’s victories and failures become theirs too. So, even the slightest barb against their star sets them off.

I am inclined to agree with young actor, Murali Gopy, who said, “The word ‘fan’ was actually derived from the word ‘fanatic’. Seeing the many absolutely abusive/mutually-insulting fan-wars that are being waged on social media, in the name of our superstars, I guess the original word was way more apt than the derived one!”

There is nothing new about fan fights in Kerala. I grew up in Thrissur listening to stories of theatres turning into battlegrounds. Even the most independent-minded filmmakers cannot wriggle out of this. Harikrishnans, which starred Mohanlal and Mammootty, released in 1998, had the two superstars vying for one woman. The director had to make two climaxes, one with Mammootty winning the heroine’s hand and another with Mohanlal taking the woman home.

During my field work for my Masters at Cardiff University on the superstar phenomenon in Kerala, I interviewed filmmakers of the 80s, such as Sathyan Anthikad, Kamal and Sibi Malayil. Almost all of them said that once actors rose to stardom, they did not work with them so often. These directors couldn’t bring themselves to give in to the populist demands of their fans. Sathyan said: “Mohanlal became so inaccessible. If you wanted a date from him, you had to go through an entire nexus of fans and PRs. I decided to work with less popular actors.” Similarly, Kamal said this was why he decided to cast younger actors in his later films.

It is a similar situation in Tamil Nadu. Ajith and Vijay fans are constantly trolling each other on social media. Many of them don’t think twice before dragging the actors’ families into their hate-mongering. Most of these fans are young and the straight-out-of-college types. In fact, Vijay’s fans created havoc at a theatre when the owners did not screen their star’s film early in the morning. And, of course, it is sacrilege to say anything against thalaivar.

Perhaps, the worst hit are those who are just sarcastic, funny or indulge in harmless memes. They may not spare anyone — from the blundering politician to the dud of an actor. But they aren’t safe from vicious attacks by fans. Subhash Nair, admin of Troll Malayalam, a popular page that makes fun of political parties, demi-gods and celebrities, says he and others like him face blackmail and threats from the fans almost every day. “But, we do not pay it much attention. We do not favour any political party or star. We will laugh at everyone.”

In all the claims they make about encouraging good cinema, I wonder why these superstars don’t drive some sense into their loyal followers. After all, these actors do use blogs and other social media platforms to express their political stands and lecture youngsters about good values. Why can’t they advise their fans about good behaviour too?

The Internet is a good platform to express diverse opinions and thoughts freely. It is a great space for debates and discussions. But that does not mean fans can use it to humiliate, blackmail and threaten people from behind a veil of anonymity.