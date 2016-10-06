A complex brother-sister relationship always makes for a great story. Watch ‘In a Forest Dark and Deep’ from today to witness the battle of the ages

Where there are siblings, there are bound to be fights. And when it comes to the brother and sister we see in the play In a Forest Dark and Deep, the gloves are off in the no-holds barred face-off.

The wildly-entertaining play, written by award-winning film director, screenwriter, playwright and actor Neil N. LaBute, will be performed at Jagriti Theatre from October 7 to 16 by city-based production house Jugaad Co.

Directed by Anna Thomas with Sunitha M. R. and Jimmy Xavier as the siblings, In a Forest Dark and Deep explores a dysfunctional relationship between less than likable characters.

The story begins with Sandy coming over to help his sister, Ash move out of her house on a rainy evening. While a storm rages outside, there is another storm inside as the characters do what they always do – pick apart each other’s lives.

Anna says she read through a number of plays before finally deciding on this one. “I was looking for something that was dramatic, but also engaging, not preachy and definitely entertaining.

This had both. That was really the call. And to be honest, it was a script I couldn’t put down. That was the clincher for me.”

So what can the audience expect from the performance?

Anna says, “It is a great story. The relationship that is being shown and what we discover about the characters, during the course of the play, are its forte. I think it is interesting in more ways than one. The characters are complex. The sibling fight is also very genuine. It is not sugar-coated. It is like a real relationship, bordering on rude real.”

The production house’s co-founder, Jimmy, and Anna’s husband, says he is totally opposite of Sandy. “I’m calmer, collected and, definitely, sweeter as a person. Sandy lets loose with his tongue. At some level, there is a certain crassness about him. Despite that, hidden behind that crassness is the truth. If you are able to go past how he talks, you will realise he is right.

“We hope to keep you hooked for 75 minutes. At the end of the day, there are a couple of takeaways. Like how it is so easy to judge a person based on what they tell you.

When it comes to relationships, we justify telling white lies. A lot of that happens in the play has context and reason. Both Ash and Sandy carry baggage, which determines their reactions. In isolation, it might not look cool. But in the context, it makes sense.”

Jimmy points out the writing is in your face, thanks to Neil’s style.

“Sympathy swings wildly between brother and sister, you do not know which side to take. Since both characters are so messed up and justified in what they are saying and doing.”

Watch In a Forest Dark and Deep at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield, from October 7 to 16 at 8 p.m. from Tuesdays to Saturdays and two shows on Sundays at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets on bookmyshow.