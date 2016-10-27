Gourmet food and wine to coffee mugs shaped like camera lens, there are a host of gifting options

A day or two after Deepavali, most of us are left with an inescapable feeling of having had an overdose of sweets and savouries, even if we’ve tried to be diligent with a bite of this and a bite of that. A number of gift boxes with goodies are still waiting to be devoured. Dry fruit boxes, even if one too many, can be put away for later use. What does one do with mithais and bakes?

Sensing this, gifting patterns also witnessed a change in the last couple of years. The portions of traditional sweets and bakes got smaller, making room for gourmet foods that can be used later. Pastas and sauces, mustard dips, chia seeds, roasted pumpkin and sunflower seeds made their way into hampers.

This time, a host of such selections are being used in customised hampers. Nut butters (almond, cashew, pistachio and peanut butters), organic groceries and spices, exotic teas and gluten-free savoury cookies are among the things being picked up.

Hampers with organic selections and exotic teas aren’t really easy on the pocket, unless one handpicks a few items and places orders for customised gift baskets.

If you feel more generous, add a bottle of wine to the hamper.

A few artisan home bakers are trying their hand at spiced, herb cookies and bite-sized breads as well for gift boxes. Or, to keep it simple, gift a hamper of fruits.

There are enough gifting options beyond food. Diyas, scented candles and tea lights make for ideal giveaways. For a friend or family member fond of photography, try gifting a coffee mug in the shape of a camera lens.

Quirky gifts aren’t tough to find, with plethora of online platforms waiting to cash in on the gifting season. Business card holders and desktop organisers may seem like boring options and we may even wonder how many actually put their card holders to use. But if these tiny card holders come shaped like a briefcase or with the name engraved on them, it’s sure to draw some attention. Pens, pen drives or travel mugs with an engraved message may also do the trick. Know someone who plays a sport or frequents the gym? Fitness bands and sippers can work as gifts. So can a new set of headphones or power banks for frequent travellers.

Gifting can also help someone find a creative outlet. Think colouring books accompanied by a colouring kit. Saplings can set someone on the trail of a terrace garden.

To give a personal touch, try adding a handmade greeting card to draw wide smiles.