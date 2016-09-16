A visit to Kolkata’s multi-cuisine Bodega Cantina Y Bar turned out to be a pleasant surprise for RAHUL VERMA

Kolkata, the city of surprises, sprung a nice one on me a few days ago. My foodie friends there had been singing paeans to a new restaurant called Bodega Cantina Y Bar. I went there — and was floored.

The restaurant is on Park Street, but the entrance is through Camac Street (Phone No: 033-4005-2919). This is next to a building called Magma House.

The name suggests Mexican or Spanish food (La Bodega in Khan Market, Delhi, serves Mexican), but the menu here is eclectic. There is everything from Japanese and Italian to Mediterranean, South-east Asian and Indian. The prices are reasonable — I’ve lost the bill, so I can’t give you the exact figures. But our dishes were all in the Rs. 300-500 bracket. A meal for two should come for Rs. 2000.

The menu has the usual sections: starters, salads, soups and so on. We stuck to the sections called Nibbles, Small Plates, Baos, Salads and Desserts. We didn’t venture into Big plates, which includes such dishes as tempura vegetables, nasi goreng, Parsi tiffin box (dhanksak, pulao, Bina Aunty’s spice mix, kurkure bhindi and kachumbar), Penang curry with Malaysian roti, Asian noodles bowl, mezze platter and so on.

But let me tell you what we ate. We asked for a bowl of chickpea chorizo, grilled artichokes, two helpings of tenderloin chilly fry, two sticky pork belly bao and one crispy pork salad. The helpings were small, but just enough for five of us.

Each dish was excellent. The crispy salad, for instance, was outstanding, with fresh greens, citrus dressing, pomegranate seeds, moong beans and small pieces of succulent pork belly. The flavours had melded well, and I loved its somewhat tangy taste, complemented by the sweet touch of the pomegranate.

The tenderloin was delicious — cooked with roasted spices — and served with small buns or ladi pao. The meat was tender, and the dish was very, very hot — there were enough chillies there to equip a riot control group. The grilled artichokes in lemon, olive oil and basil were just the right foil for the hot tenderloin. I found the artichoke, which came on a bed of basil paste, wonderfully light and flavourful.

My friends didn’t much like the sticky pork belly bao — slowly braised belly cooked with Bourbon chilly. They thought it was a bit too sweet, but I like my pork sweet (or tangy, or hot, or in every other way), so I enjoyed it. The chickpea chorizo was all right. The chorizo was strong and sharp, but the chickpeas, which should have been crunchy because of a tempura coating, weren't all that crisp possibly because of the humid weather.

We asked for a Rocky road from the dessert section, and five spoons. The dish, says the menu card, is prepared with “Flexible 74 per cent chocolate ganache, vanilla bean ice cream, raspberry gel, burnt meringue and cookie crumble”. I don’t know how flexible it was (must ask Dipa Karmakar!) — all that I can tell you is that it was superb.

I have to go back to Bodega to try out their Mushroom Forest — mushroom tortellini, truffle powder, dehydrated mushrooms — and slow braised lamb shanks, served with confit potatoes and buttered rice.

The next time you are in Kolkata, do try this place out. If you like your music a bit muted, take a table on the first floor. And then, simply dig in.