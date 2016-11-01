Apart from crisp cutlets, sparkling conversations and strong coffee, these iconic hot spots offer a great deal more.

It is nine in the morning. St. Marks Road, bang in the middle of the central business district is abuzz with activity. Traffic is building up and a metro train whizzes past overhead packed with commuters. You overhear a couple debating about whether to order a mutton stew or the English breakfast at Koshy’s. This is a scene that is fairly common and as we enter Koshy’s, we suddenly feel we transported to an older era, where the morning rush has yet to catch up. The restaurant is just opening up and the severs move around taking orders from tables consisting mainly of government officers grabbing a quick bite before work, a gaggle of college students and the occasional businessman in a suit, probably discussing his latest deal over a cuppa.

“I try to come here once a week and love Koshy’s since it lets me escape into a time when Bengaluru was still a pensioner’s paradise -- full of gardens and nice people. Koshy’s was the place to meet and talk about anything under the sun. I love the appam and mutton stew and the strong coffee served here,” says Ravindar. He adds, “I run into old friends and colleagues here. It is not just any ordinary restaurant, it is an institution for me.”

Santosh Koshy, who runs the outlet with his brother Prem, gives us an insight into the history. “My grandfather started it as a bakery in the 1940s and the outlet was initially called ‘Parade Cafe’. In the years that have gone by, we have attempted to revamp the place, and yet ensured the old world charm remains intact. We have a host of items on our menu with fish and chips, mutton stew and the traditional English breakfast drawing many patrons.”

He adds: “Many of our regulars treat this place as their home. We have many old timers come to the non air-conditioned section and sit for hours, chatting up with friends or reading a book, over endless cups of coffee.”

For college student Rohit Saldana and his friends, Koshy’s is a for reliving memories. “I remember coming here as a kid with my father and grandfather. Whenever I come back, I am reminded of those trips. The food tastes good and the staff knows what you want. I can seldom find it in any other outlet. The ambience makes it feel like home and sets it apart.”<EP>Software professional Prakash Singh and his friend are pouring over the menu and finally decide on the English breakfast. They chime: “It is our first week in the city. We heard so much about Koshy’s and the food here. It is different and has an old world vibe to it.”

After feasting on breakfast, we cross the road and walk down Church Street making our way to another iconic Bengaluru landmark -- The Indian Coffee House. Complete with short eats -- from omelettes, bread jam, masala dosas and hot cutlets, apart from strong coffee, served in ceramic cutlery -- this place is bliss. The waiters are dressed in all white uniforms with a turban and are not keen on conversation. The outlet shifted from M.G. Road a few years ago. The walls are painted in a rather shabby blue, with a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi hanging near the entrance. Despite the rather underwhelming ambience, the place is jam packed. At one of the tables, Prashant Sharda is carefully slicing his cutlet into two pieces. He says: “When I came to Bengaluru 10 years ago, I had one of these cutlets and did not like it at all. However, I loved the old store on M.G. Road and soon became a regular there. When they shifted to Church Street, I was rather apprehensive, but now feel at home here. It is noisy and bustling with activity. You can have endless discussions about anything from office gossip to the war in Syria for hours on end and you will never be asked to leave. It is something that no new age coffee store can provide. It is also cost effective.

Architect R. Gopal concurs, “There are very few places left in this city, where you can have a free-wheeling conversation over a cup of coffee. I think despite being forced to shift base from M.G. Road, this place has retained its charm. I feel places such as Koshy’s and The Indian Coffee House score over other places because they remind us of a city and a past that was. They offer a window to a simpler time.”

Prajwala K., a management student points out, “I used to be a regular in their old outlet because I loved the ambience, its look and feel. Initially, I felt the new location was too made up. That has changed now. I make it a point to drink a cup of strong bitter coffee and a runny omelette any time I am in this part of town. I like it for the same reason I love old book stores instead of the new age book stores. It is the ambience that draws me in. I hope it never changes.”