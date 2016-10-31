Step into a world of cow creamers, formidable aunts and newt obsessed young men as PG Wodehouse’s characters take the stage

While there have been TV shows and movies (including one with David Niven), P.G. Wodehouse’s triumphantly dim-witted Wooster and his gentleman’s gentleman, Jeeves have not been on stage. That anomaly was sorted with the award-winning, West End production, Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense. The laugh-a-minute

production, which wowed the Mumbai stage earlier this year, will be staged in Chennai and Bengaluru after a highly successful tour of Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Originally directed by Sean Foley, and adapted by Robert and David Goodale, the production won the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy. While Wodehouse’s The Code of the Woosters forms the main plot, the play incorporates elements from other Jeeves and Wooster stories.

Talking about the genesis of the play David Goodale says, “As devoted fans of P.G. Wodehouse, we had enjoyed several of the notable TV adaptations of the Jeeves and Wooster novels, but we began to realise that they had never been entirely true to the original.

This is essentially because they had all omitted one of the most dynamic elements of the storytelling — Bertie Wooster’s narration. In order to rectify this, we developed the idea of a one-man show in which Bertie could be both protagonist and narrator. We then took a further leap and set to work on Perfect Nonsense, a play within a play, in which Bertie blithely attempts to perform his own one-man show based on The Code of The Woosters, whilst Jeeves is left to pick up the pieces.”

When asked what audiences in Chennai and Bengaluru can expect, David said, “A fast-paced comedy that is entirely true to Wodehouse’s original characters and plots but with an added dimension. In Perfect Nonsense, Bertie, egged on by his dim-witted upper class pals, believes that he has the capacity to act out one of his stories alone on stage. Jeeves, realising that this is destined to go horribly wrong, has made contingency plans. These involve him playing a number of other characters himself (both male and female), and employing Aunt Dahlia’s butler, Seppings, to play the rest. The glorious chemistry that exists between Bertie and Jeeves remains very much intact, but we also get a glimpse of what might be going on beneath Jeeves’ inscrutable demeanour.”

Wooster is played by Matthew Carter while Joseph Chance plays Jeeves and Robert Goodale is Seppings.

Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense will be performed at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall (Lady Andal Premises) in Chennai from November 3 to 6 and St. John’s Auditorium in Bengaluru from November 9 to 13.