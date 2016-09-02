Rahul Khanna talks about his new television series and his fascination for suits

Actor Rahul Khanna was in the Capital recently for a preview of his upcoming three-episode mini series, The Mavericks on NDTV Good Times. As the host, Rahul will be seen travelling to Speyside, Scotland in a bid to explore the complexity of whisky manufacturing and nuances of single malt scotch. On his experience shooting for the mini series, Scotland and the ‘whisky enlightenment’, he says, “I did not know very much about whisky. I had no idea; I just knew that it was a drink that people drank...during the course of the series I realised that it is so steeped in culture and tradition surrounds the making of whisky. People take it quite seriously. Combination of visiting breathtakingly beautiful Scotland and meeting people who have been doing it for generations made it a fantastic trip.”

Talking about his choices, Rahul says he loves red wine and champagne. “After touring the distilleries in Dufftown, I acquired a taste for single malts.”

The 44-year-old actor was also a part of the American television series, The Americans. All praise for the crew and production, he finds himself lucky enough to be a part of the television series. “Today at least international television is made on a scale that is almost on par with feature films. And some series even overtake feature films in terms of production values they have,” he avers. Rahul is also known for his witty and amusing virtual life on Twitter. He realises that in his profession it is important to interact with people but being an introvert he is unwilling to go out of his comfort zone. For which he finds Internet to be the ideal medium to interact with people interested in him and do it within his own comfort zone and have fun.

Coming from a family of renowned actors, one would not expect a ‘star-kid’ to be doing anything apart from movies.

He maintains that he never had a definite plan and did things that he felt would be interesting and fun. About how his family perceives it, he says that his family is supportive and are happy as long as he is happy and satisfied with what he is doing.

Last seen in Fireflies (2013), the actor has an interesting fascination for beaches and fashion, especially suits. He defines fashion as a way of expressing oneself, one’s personality and point of view in the most creative manner. As for his fondness for suits, he says, “If you open up my cupboard, I have very few pieces of clothing. I like nice well-fitted suits. For a man it is equivalent of a corset for a woman. It makes you feel stronger and powerful.” Moving to his fascination for beaches, he claims to be a ‘water baby’ expressing fascination for the sea, ocean, beach, and the outdoor landscape.

As for the future, he exclaims, “I don't know. The world is my oyster, I guess. Whatever comes my way and is interesting and fun and I feel like I can do justice to.”