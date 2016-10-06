First they introduced a healthy menu at their school, then Mohan Chandar and Uma opened Virunthombal, an eatery that celebrates the healthy attributes of ghee

A crisp dosa on a plantain leaf surrounded by four small bowls with coconut chutney, kollu thuvaiyal, tomato kadaisal and sambhar.

My garlic dosa is also smeared with a thick red chilli-garlic paste and is redolent of ghee.

“We have added ghee for the garnish. It’s the aroma of puthurukku nei, the freshly clarified ghee,” explains M.Uma as I take my first bite.

A fiery pepper dosa, a mushroom dosa and a flavourful sevai, follow. All served with the goodness of ghee. That is Virunthombal’s speciality. Everything comes with a helping of ghee.

“Fifteen grams of ghee every day is considered good for health. But it has to be consumed in the liquid form,” says P. Mohan Chandar.

Uma says you can have steamed idlis at Virunthombal like the way you have it at home. “ Make a small depression on the fluffy steamed idlis, put a spoonful of ghee in the depression and have it with podi or chutney,” she says.

Mohan Chandar continues to talk about the goodness of ghee. “Take any ayurveda medicine, ghee is a prime ingredient. I have known many of my friends who have a spoonful of ghee before taking their meals. It works as an appetiser, helps digestion, burns stubborn fat and is full of antioxidants.”

Mohan Chandar and Uma, who run the National Model School, have ensured that the children at school follow a healthy eating habit. “We realised that the best way to have pesticide-free vegetables is to grow them ourselves. And to have fresh milk free from adulteration, we started buying cows. At school, our teachers have lunch with children in their classroom. They monitor the food and advise parents to include a serving of vegetables and sprouts. The eatery Virunthombal was a logical extension of that. We want to promote healthy eating among the public too,” he says.

While the fresh vegetables arrive from their farms at Satyamangalam and Kozhinjampaara in Palakkad district, butter is sourced from Uthukuli.

“We steer clear of refined oil and use only cold pressed oil for cooking. Coconut oil comes directly from our farms. In six months, we want to go fully natural starting with rice and wheat too. Organic farming allows 10 per cent usage of pesticides. But we want to avoid pesticide in any form,” explains Mohan

The couple also want to fight the myth that anything natural comes at a cost. “When you grow most of your requirements, you don’t have to spend extra to procure from outside. That is the way forward to make healthy food accessible to everyone,” he says. Mohan and Uma love cooking and most items on the menu are what they make at home. There are varieties of idlis, dosas, paniyaaram, sevai as well as South Indian meals. “ We also make dosas made with raagi, kambu, saamai, and kudraivaali which is popular among our customers,” says D. Elanchezhian, manager at Virunthombal.

I try the South Indian meals. I mix my rice with a spoonful of fresh, aromatic ghee, add dal, and enjoy the home-cooked taste of vegetable kootu, country beans poriyal and cluster beans pulikozhambu…and end with paasiparuppu payasam and kalkandu saadam, a Navaratri special.

Virunthombal is located at 33, NVN Layout, New Siddhapudur ( behind back gate of Mary Rani School)

Open for lunch( 12 noon to 4 p.m.) and dinner ( 6.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

They also do outdoor catering. Call: 73730-91119