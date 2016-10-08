Vikram Sankaranarayanan dreams of empowering small farmers by persuading them to switch to growing millets

“A pretentious little kid with his head in the clouds,” is how Vikram Sankaranarayanan described himself then. Otherwise, why would he think he could bring social mobility to the farmer through Quinoa farming? The London School of Economics and Political Science post-graduate, has survived a gruelling course of International Employment Relations and Human Resource Management, earned impressive scores and returned to India with dreams of empowering the farmers in his country.

Last year, he knocked on the doors of Santha Sheela Nair, a retired IAS officer who was appointed the Vice Chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission and shared his idea with her. “Santha thumped her fist on the table and demanded to know why I wanted to bring something that’s not even indigenous to harm our soil.” She suggested the idea of millets to him. “That was the eureka moment for me. As a generation, our practical knowledge is so poor. We have been living in an urban environment, conditioned by a system where we are not taught to try,” says the 31-year-old.

Vikram founded SanLak Agro-Industries Private Limited, a company that works with Farmer Producer Companies (FPOs) in Salem, Javadu Hills and Dharmapuri. “These are small scale farmers who do not have access to water, whose land is fallow and cannot afford pesticides. We make them the shareholders of their companies. We empower these people rather than making them dependent on the government.”

Smilyfe, his brand, sells minor millets such as barnyard (kuthiravali), kodo (varagu) and amaranth. With wars being waged over water, it is high time we switched to drought-resistant millets that can replace our staple rice and wheat, says Vikram. “One kilo of rice demands at least 4000 litres of water to grow while these millets just require the top soil to be wet during the first two weeks of germination. You do not have to buy pesticides and fertilizers. You only have to watch out for peacocks.”

Moreover, millets are nutrition powerhouses. “Our ancestors ate them. Then, rice and wheat were considered the food of the elite. These millets are cancer- resistant and fight diabetes. These also act as stress busters for those who live sedentary lifestyles. These ailments were only prevalent in the higher income group. No wonder they were called raja rogam, the disease of the wealthy.”

But, people’s mindsets are funny, he says. “They are put off by the brown colour because they are unpolished, but, that’s how it is supposed to be! They think anything white is best for health. It is the typical ‘fair and lovely’ fixation.”

He has also hiked the export value of these products by using SS304 stainless steel variety instead of the normal mild steel in the primary processing. “This helps the farmers enter the global market since the West are very quality conscious. But, the first question I am asked is if I am catering to only the foreign market. I respond by asking what about creating a standard for our own market? The general perception is that the local market does not deserve the good stuff.”

Lack of information is the main problem, says Vikram. He recalls his initial days in Vidarbha and Kolhapur, where farmers were forced to grow commercialised crops that need enhancers. “I tried to convince them to switch to millets. But, they saw me as a Western educated boy coming from an entitled position. It was hard to earn their trust. It is state-driven feudalism that has conditioned farmers for generations to be dependent on the system. Breaking that barrier was hard.”

That’s when he decided to come to Coimbatore, which unlike other areas he had visited has been a neglected child of the government. He feels the people here are less dependent on the establishment and pull up their sleeves to get their work done. His company practises the contract farming model, where they try to bridge the gap between farmer and consumer. “We assure the farmer a pre-determined price for their crop, provided they follow our protocols. Then, it is our moral duty to buy a constant amount of their product at a fixed price. This works out well financially for our company as well since we do not have the means to lease their land.”

Vikram’s team consists of researchers and experts who guide these farmers, share the latest studies with them and will work with NGOs to make documentaries. “We tend to forget that many of them are illiterate and cannot read the pamphlets, distributed by the government. These documentaries about farming techniques and theories will be made in the local dialects.” He also believes that the farmer must have a basic understanding of economy and access to information.“One of my batchmates in LSE is working with farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa. He uses mobile technology to give them climactic reports about interior areas where there is no access to radio. Taking simple, pragmatic steps makes a huge difference.”

Most importantly, Vikram wants to bring dignity back into agriculture.

“There is a big status insecurity attached to farming. Many farmers are selling off their lands because youngsters are not interested in agriculture. They feel it is low in social status. I want to change that notion. I want them to believe that being a farmer can be just as ennobling as any other profession.”

To know more, call 75067-81045 or visit Smilyfe’s Facebook page. Smilyfe products are available in the Nilgiris Supermarkets in the city.