Versatile rose gold creates a renewed interest among enthusiasts

HYDERABAD: From fashion and accessories, it is the season to celebrate rose gold. The metal which is a combination of gold and copper has been around for decades, but of late renewed interest in it has turned the tide for the metal. Making the most of this enthusiasm are jewellery designers who are experimenting and creating jewellery for women of all ages.

Gautam Ghanasingh, CEO and creative director of brand Ghanasingh Be True credits the rise in popularity of rose gold to its versatility. “Rose gold has been there for decades, however it has gained immense popularity in the recent past as it is more versatile and easy to team with an array of ensembles - from summer dresses and cocktail gowns to function wear,” he points out. The different coloured golds are also mixed to create a distinct look. “Since pure gold is too soft for jewellery, metal alloys are mixed with pure gold to create different coloured golds. The three most popular ones include yellow, white and rose gold. There are a few varieties of rose gold, including red and pink gold - the more copper, the redder the metal will be,” he states.

For designer Shillpa Purii, rose gold has brought a significant change in people’s tastes. “Rose gold as a metal in precious jewellery is considered prestigious and of high value because of its appeal. Now the trend is shifting to all forms of accessories in jewellery. The colour is attractive as it can be easily translated from Indian to western. It is an elegant colour and can be paired with diamonds or semi-precious stones,” she states. The designer has experimented with a few ear cuffs besides a few limited pieces in rose gold.

Gautam affirms diamonds of various cuts and shapes in 18 kt rose gold lend a stylish look. “Large brilliant diamonds in marquise, pear, round and princess cuts lend a sophisticated touch crafted in pink-blush gold,” he smiles. Although rose gold adds richness to any outfit and can be worn through any occasion, Shillpa points out that, “Rose gold is costly as a metal but not as bright as silver and gold.”

Nidhi T., a NIFT student is spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing jewellery for different occasions. “Any occasion brightens up with right accessories. Rose gold jewellery stands out because of its styling and is also easy to wear,” she states. Adds Gautam, “Rose gold is for the woman of today; a multi-tasker who juggles many roles - a mother, wife, daughter and a homemaker. The collection enhances the style quotient of any woman and makes her feel poised and confident besides speaking volumes about her impeccable taste. ” He also points out that it can be worn by women of all ages and goes well with various skin tones.

Besides fashion and accessories, the rose gold colour has spread to hair colour too. Recently pictures of Emma Roberts and Hillary Duff in their new rose gold hair colour made waves on Instagram.

“Rose gold is definitely here to stay. It is already quite popular; in jewellery and watches a lot of preference is given to rose gold,” sums up Shillpa.