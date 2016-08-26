Vansh Bhardwaj shares his experience of working in “The Anatomy of Violence”, which investigates the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case

“Deepa Mehta stressed on knowing about the lives of the characters before the incident, their background and the why of the case,” says Vansh Bhardwaj, while speaking about The Anatomy of Violence, a docu-drama on the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder.

Known for his natural acting in both films and theatre, Vansh tells how the shocking incident, which shook the conscience of the nation, has been narrated by the director.

In the city for conducting workshops at the National School of Drama, Vansh is packing his bags for Toronto for the screening of the fictionalised version of the real life horrendous incident, which made the people march on to the streets. The film will be screened at Toronto International Film Festival on 12th September.

Excerpts:

Enlighten us about the Deepa Mehta’s method of storytelling.

From the starting, we could figure out that Deepa Mehta’s style of working is very uncommon. She let her actors work first, then she moves the camera accordingly. So, the actors are free, they don’t have to bother about technicalities. This way, you get an opportunity to unveil yourself as an actor. You are acting for the craft and not the camera. When The Anatomy of Violence was being shot, we were working on the characters and improvising our lines. There was no script, we chose real life locations to practice and had to look appropriate for the scene. Deepa shot the whole film in this manner. The edited version of our workshops is the film itself.

Tell us about working with Abhishek Chaubey in Udta Punjab

We met when he had just completed the script of Udta Punjab. He narrated me the script and I loved it. In terms of process, Abhishek is director’s actor, he gives you full freedom, full space to improvise and whatever you can bring to the table. You have to come up with something new and exciting and if you don’t, he discusses the scene again and again with all calmness.

How did theatre help you grow as an actor?

Whatever I am now is all because of theatre. I started very young when I was ten but acting was just a hobby. And I wanted to be a cricketer. But in my college day, I had to choose one. I chose acting as a lifetime companion. Theatre gives you discipline, dedication and aesthetics. The medium of cinema is a collaborative medium, a person cannot make a film on his own. Theatre broadens your imagination, which helps you in films.

What is more challenging acting in theatre or in films?

See, I am a performer and it’s my duty to evolve as an actor. But you have to calibrate because theatre is larger-than-life. An actor has to perform with a mindset of theatrical realism. On the other hand, cinema wants you to act with subtlety, so you have to act more with your eyes. Another difference associated with this is the sequence of working. Theatre gives you a chronology, but in films sometimes there is no chronology while shooting. On the first day, we might be shooting climax. So, you are supposed to create a graph in your mind for how you are going to play the character.

Is it true that condition of theatre is improving in India?

Yes, better than before. Nowadays schools are offering acting as a subject; they have acting teachers. By this step we are reaching out to the young talents of the country. We are living in the Digital Age; we get exposure of international cinema as well as international theatre. The opening of job opportunities makes it possible for an actor to survive.

Do you think formula films are harming the core of acting and theatre.

The truth is we have huge audience in India, with distinct tastes. Cinema has a lot of opportunities in India. Whether you make a film for social reform or entertainment, you will get your bunch of audiences.