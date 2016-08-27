Cooking studios are a great way to bond with people over the course of preparing a meal

The Silicon Valley of India has been the birthplace of new ideas and its residents are always eager to explore new things. Cooking studios are one such concept that has received an overwhelming response by Bengalureans.

Sathish Venkatachaliah, a former HR professional and the founder of Something’s Cooking in Koramangala says, “I got my inspiration to start a cooking studio during a team-building cooking activity that was done at my previous workplace. I realised that food is a very powerful way of bringing people together.”

Slurp Studios in Indiranagar has a very earthy yet elegant ambience with bright lighting. The founders Sarabjeet Singh and Faseeullah S, former hotel management students, conduct all the sessions; helping out people and sharing easy tips and techniques.

Faseeullah believes that TV shows like Masterchef have had a huge influence on people. “Cooking studios help in creating exotic and world class cooking experiences for people; similar to what is shown on TV. And when people come in groups to cook together, you can imagine the fun that they will have.”

Something’s Cooking has a fine-dine setting with work stations that are equipped with world class cooking apparatuses. The cooking sessions are overseen by Sathish Venkatachaliah and the visitors are assisted by trained chefs.

These cooking studios host various activities from cooking classes to kitty parties.

Corporate cook-alongs are considered to be great substitutes to mundane team outings and monotonous classroom programmes conducted to develop team building spirit. Kids’ birthday parties hosted in cooking studios tweak the idea of a birthday party itself; kids are encouraged to make pizzas and cakes after which they celebrate by eating the food that they cooked.

Groups of family members and friends also come in to cook and have a meal together.

Cooking classes and workshops are also a regular thing in these studios. Jyoti Kalapa, a regular participant of one such workshop said she learnt of lot of new things about cooking at the studio. “I learnt how to make complicated dishes with simple ingredients and vice versa with great finesse. I have had new experiences to take back home after every visit.”

Apart from regular sessions, cook-outs with themes and cook-alongs for specific occasions are also done at these studios.

Nitin Seth came with his wife for cook-off and said he thoroughly enjoyed his day. “My wife and I celebrated Valentine’s Day differently this year. Cooking at the studio helped us learnt a lot and also bond together,” he said.