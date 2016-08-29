Uma Rama Rao’s memorable life

Artiste, guru and advocate of art forms, Uma Rama Rao’s recent demise leaves a void in Kuchipudi dance

She was as radiant as her name implied. Uma Rama Rao has ended her sojourn on earth but the timeless spirit is as effulgent as ever.

Uma ‘aunty’ as many of us addressed her, was an artiste to the core. Yes her core being spoke nothing but sollukattu and swaram; her mind was constantly caught up in research and choreography, her feet were forever ready to dance though she long ceased to perform on stage and chose to teach and give wings to her creativity through her numerous disciples. Very few artistes are lucky to have as long span a career with dance as did Uma Rama Rao. Hers was a career neatly chalked out and carried forward- first a performing artiste, post-marriage, an academician dancer who chose to teach in institutions, then the architect (along with then chief minister N T Rama Rao) of the department of dance - which she later headed - of the Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, then a research scholar who secured her doctorate and finally a writer till the last, with any number of books on dance to her credit.

Every one of us remotely connected with Kuchipudi or Bharatanatyam owes something to her. Hers was an open house; we could walk in at all hours – just ascertain she’s there – and then sit with her either to get valuable inputs, get enlightened over theory of dance and its finer aspects; get trained in performing, get guidance in research and above all get a steaming cup of coffee, often followed by eats, handed over with a warmth that reminds you of a mother-guru.

To this writer, Uma aunty was also a ‘relative’ from both quarters- her affectionate husband Rama Rao who encouraged her at every step to go forward with her passion right from the day she was married to him. When she lost him a decade ago, she would always reminiscence that he was also a friend, philosopher and guide to her and that her dance would have been nailed down in the conservative families from where she hailed had she married anyone else but him. Together they looked ‘made for each other’- he a handsome lawyer and she a demure, graceful dancer. Busy as she was in the heyday of her career, Uma aunty never seemed to neglect her ‘home-maker’ role which she fulfilled with as much affection and concern as she did her dance. Health or adverse situations could never stem in her creativity. She thrust them all aside only to continue doing what she loved most-compose dance ballets and showcase them. Awards came her way in course of time and like all artistes she loved recognition but then she never worked with that in her mind.

There were many film offers for her in later life, post a guest role in a Telugu movie, which she gently declined. Her ‘Lasya Priya Academy of Dance’ was her child through which she nurtured many young aspirants, providing them a platform to showcase their art.

A woman of substance , she was never one to take it lying down when it came to dance- a vociferous advocate of Kuchipudi dance and art forms in general, she never budged from getting art and art gurus their due.

One never knew when age caught up with her and affected her health- she was a cheerful friend to whoever came her way, from a 5-year-old to a 70 plus! Today she lives in the hearts of all; in the dancing feet of all her disciples and in the pages of her books and choreographies! A life worth lived is cherished by all of us here!