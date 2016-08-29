Monsoon is not the best time for our hair but here is what you can do to look your best

The monsoons are here and the there is no escaping the frizz. Bad hair days will unfortunately be more common, but that surely doesn’t mean the showers should dampen your spirit or your style, especially if you have a cheat sheet like this, to save for a rainy day!

The low ponytail

Don’t mind going back in time to recreate the schoolgirl look? The ponytail has never been this popular and we aren’t suggesting you use only black bands or hair pins to keep your ponytail in place. The loose, low pony, is a monsoon favourite. Gather your hair at the nape of your neck after you have scrunched it to create loose beachy waves, and then fasten it with colour hair-ties or even a metallic hair cuff.

Loose waves

If you have mid-long length hair or a bob that is growing out, you are bound to experience frizzy hair days over the next couple of months so instead of whining about the weather, why don’t you make the most of it and go for the natural loose waves look instead? If you have got a flat iron, just curl it very loosely when it is still a little wet and then leave your hair open and watch this tousled look work its charm!

Bobs and pixie cuts

Haven’t changed your hairstyle in a while. Want to go real short but not confident if the look will suit you? The good news is you now have the perfect excuse to sport a bob, the most preferred hairstyle for the season, considering it requires minimal maintenance. It could be unkempt like Scarlett Johansson or slick and chic like Katie Holmes. And if you have got straight hair and an oval or heart-shaped face, you could opt for the inverted bob popularised by Victoria Beckham. If a pixie cut is what you will have, you could go for the look sported by Anne Hathaway.

The top-knot bun

Also known as the ballerina bun, this hairstyle works well for both formal and casual settings. If you have got a fancy black tie event to attend, take your cue from Jennifer Lopez or even Kim Kardashian. But if you’d like to wear your hair this way to work, opt for a loose and slightly messy top knot. Here is how to achieve the look. Wet your hair just a little, brush out the knots, tie your hair into a high ponytail with an elastic band. Brush your hair again and twist it to resemble a rope. Now wrap your hair carefully around the base of your ponytail, using bobby pins as you go along. Secure the end of your hair with the base of the ponytail that already has an elastic band holding it firmly in place.

The side braid-ponytail

Side braids have been quite the rage for a while now and so has the side ponytail. But for now, it is a combination of the wispy plait and the pony that you should be trying. Part your hair to the side, take a section of hair from the front left side of your part to your left temple.

Separate this into three and weave them together to make a braid. Stretch the braid out to make it look thicker. Tie the end with a thin elastic band.

Gather the rest of your hair into a ponytail and secure it together.

Take off the elastic band securing the braid as it is now already tied in with the ponytail. If you don’t want the band seen, you could wrap a small section of your hair over it. And you are all set to step out in style. Don’t forget to team it up with big earrings.

The headband tuck

This is easily one of the sweetest and softest looks of the season and is very simple to achieve with just a comb and a lovely headband (which is easy to find, given the variety available in the market). First, create a natural part as you would normally do. Then, tease the back of your hair to increase its volume. Now place your headband over your head as if you were donning a hat. Set the front part of your hair as you like but make sure your headband stays on top of your hair and not beneath. Now tuck the ends of your hair into the headband and continue doing so, evenly, from ear to ear to achieve your satisfaction. Make sure to use bobby pins to secure shorter strands of hair.