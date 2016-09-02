The world is talking about Burning Man, the desert festival in Nevada where art meets music and partying, and the “burners” coexist in peace, fuelled by love... and food of course. Sounds intriguing, but admit it, all that dust and living in basic tents minus the modern amenities isn’t what a lot of us can deal with. Yes, some of us are unabashedly spoilt. So what? Meanwhile, PRIYADARSHINI PAITANDY lists the other picks for a fabulous September

Lisdoonvarna Match Making Festival

September 2 to October 9

Among the lush and stone-walled countryside of County Clare in Ireland, every now and then a board pops up, bearing details of the next Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival. Touted as Europe’s biggest singles event, this is a big deal to the hundreds of single men and women who attend the festival; some pretend to enjoy the activities, while the others nonchalantly look for a match that — who knows — might became their better half.

There are pub crawls, dances at barns, lots of traditional Irish music... The event is also a favourite among bachelors and bachelorettes who celebrate their stag and hen party in this town of matchmakers.

Willie Daly is the last of the matchmakers left. He took over the profession from his father, and has ever since been spotted marching through the festival with his love book full of interesting singles’ profiles. Need a partner? He’s the man to catch.

Scottish Highland Games

September 3

Since we’re still celebrating the achievements of our Olympic winners, here’s more sports and games to applaud. The Scottish Highland Games is an annual fixture in most of the Scottish cities. The one at Braemar, however, gets a bit more attention, as the royal family is present at the do. Yes, expect the paparazzi.

The competition list includes sprinting, putting the ball, throwing the hammer, long leap, tossing the caber and children’s sack race, among others. Interestingly, it’s not just all sweaty men and women running or flinging balls. The three categories at the games are heavyweight competition, dance and music. Men in kilts, pipe bands playing and a festive atmosphere amidst that adrenalin rush. Fun, it is.

Les Festes De La Merce

September 22 to 25

A festival that was traditionally started to welcome winter is now one of the most happening street parties of Barcelona. La Merce is dedicated to the Virgin of Mercy, who is believed to have relieved Barcelona of locusts in 1687. Today, the celebrations go on for four days, with around 600 events taking place at various venues across streets, parks, town squares, parks and bars. Just trudge along the roads and you’ll stumble upon one for sure. And, if you end up in a crowd of people with horns, you’re in the company of “devils” at Correfoc (fire run), where a variety of fireworks and sparklers illuminates the night sky. There are parades every day, accompanied by music and a band of enthusiastic drummers. Watch out for huge papier mâché figures, fire eaters and those wobbly but tall human pyramids.

London Design Festival

September 17 to 25

It’s around this time that London’s iconic red buses, telephone booths, London Eye and other usually photographed aspects of this city take a back seat. Why? Because, the place turns into one big canvas. Rather, an art gallery. The festival that celebrates design and creativity showcases works by artistes from around the world. There are installations of various sizes and shapes — some large enough for you to crane your neck and some so small that you have to kneel down to see them. Pop-ups mushroom across the city; popular tourist spots such as Trafalgar Square, Victoria and Albert Museum, tube stations and parks are all venues for displays. And, if you feel the need to shop, there’s a variety of home accessories and artefacts by London-based craftsmen.

Telluride Film Festival

September 2 to 5

Meryl Streep has been there, so have Kate Winslet, Salman Rushdie, Danny Boyle, Brad Pitt, Seth Rogen and a host of actors. There are no red carpets or a dizzying sea of photographers. Just movies and pure enthusiasts is what you get here. Add to that the picturesque settings of the mountains of Colorado, U.S. Around 25 short films and 24 feature films are screened here.

The names of the movies are not revealed to the audience till they arrive. Apart from screenings, there are symposiums, lectures, tributes, and events by famous authors. And once you’re done for the day, stroll into a bar for a tipple, but please don’t choke if you see Ang Lee, Reese Witherspoon or Brad Pitt on the next table. Play it cool, will you?