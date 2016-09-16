As Reshma Qureshi and Laxmi make heads turn on two of the biggest stages of international fashion, MADHUR TANKHA figures out how designers can make a social statement as well

By putting an acid attack survivor on the centre stage of the prestigious New York Fashion Week, Archana Kochhar has succeeded in breaking stereotypes associated with fashion. Her inclusive idea of beauty has given a ray of hope to people who are often pushed to the margins of the society for no fault of theirs It is an eloquent answer to perpetrators of acid attacks.

Making Reshma Qureshi walk on the prestigious ramp must have come with apprehension. “No doubt it was a challenge as I was worried how everyone would take it. What would happen to the cause in case it is not accepted was playing on my mind. Though this was not the first time, I have had an acid attack survivor on the ramp, but this was huge. Here I was participating in this mega fashion show, where fashion pundits, familiar with latest international trends, scrutinised my work. I was worried whether I would be able to pull it off or not. I am happy that it was well received.”

While creating the collection Archana had Reshma in mind. “She is a nice girl and I wanted everyone to treat acid attack survivors as normal people. I am a humble designer working with beautiful people and survivors who too are living a normal life. Beauty is beyond shape, colour. More than sympathy, they need jobs.” The message, adds Archana, was that bad things can happen to individuals but it is not the end of the road for them. We have to accept them in society. In our daily lives we come across acid attack survivors in restaurants, malls or cinema halls. When we have accepted them in places where we socialise then why not the ramp.”

Talking about the outfit, Archana says, “I made an outfit in which hands and legs were properly covered. The attire was designed to make her feel comfortable. The beautiful gown had digital prints. She was made to look slim and tall.”

On using digital prints to convey the beauty of the monument of love, Archana says: “Let us not forget that Taj Mahal was built by Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved Mumtaz Mahal. And here too I was imploring everyone to love and learn to live. Beauty is all about inclusiveness. We are raising funds so that re-constructive surgery can be performed on her.”

Buoyed by Reshma Qureshi walk on the ramp, Laxmi, the first acid attack survivor to walk in a fashion show and is now an inspiration for people cutting across gender, religion, nationalities, says: “It feels good that survivors are coming out ; presenting their face and asking whether it is beautiful or not.”

Recounting her experience of walking at the London Fashion Week recently, Laxmi, who walked for British Asian Trust and women’s rights charity GMSP, says: “At London I felt really good with the way I was treated as I trained and dressed with others models. Another survivor Adelle Bellis walked along with me. After the show the message to support acid attack survivors whether in Delhi or London was conveyed. We are breaking stigma attached to survivors. Earlier survivors would not get jobs and people in public transport would not make them sit next to them.”

Laxmi, who was only 15 when she was targeted, says she never anticipated that one day she would be creating awareness about violence against women on the international platform . “My life is back to normal. People are recognising me and I want other survivors to come on public platform. People like inner qualities. ”

Working with the disabled

Sharing her experience of working with persons with disabilities, designer Payal Jain says: “I have been working with persons with disabilities for a long time. Way back in 1994, I did a show to support NGO Tamana. Special children walked on the ramp. So we disseminated the message about inclusiveness and also showcased fashion as I made models also walk with these kids.”

Noting that the world needs to accept survivors, designer Deepika Govind says: “Fashion is fashion. Whether it is made for a model or an acid survivor, you are making an outfit which has to be stylish, durable and make the person get a feel good factor.” .

Extending support to the cause, Sunil Sethi, president, Fashion Design Council of India, says: “ It is a good way to bring the issue on the national and international domain.” However, he refuses to include models with disabilities in the auditions for models for the India Fashion Week. “We cannot comprise with our model auditions because it is a process that has been agreed upon by all designers but if any designer in his/her individual show wants to bring a person with disability on the ramp then we would be more than happy to welcome.”

Denying that it also becomes a business move, Javed Abidi, honorary Director of National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, says: “We need to appreciate Archana that she has out of her own conscience brought an acid attack survivor on the ramp at the New York Fashion Week. Any platform or initiative that acts to create awareness in society is welcome. As for the charge that fashion is about business I don’t think it is a fair assessment. Someone has made a gesture. She has become aware to the cause, which is a positive and welcome move. It also helps break stereotypes.”