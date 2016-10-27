Photographer Lakshmi Prabhala focuses on facets of the city that have withstood vagaries of time

First the new flyovers and now the metro rail project is changing Hyderabad as we knew it. Old landmarks are hard to spot, leaving even old timers confused while navigating the city. Yet, some aspects of Hyderabad don’t change. It’s as though time has stood still, popping up familiar sights and faces that make an instant connect. Photographer Lakshmi Prabhala diligently documents this facet of the twin cities.

‘Absolute Hyderabad’, the ongoing exhibition at Goethe Zentrum, displays a selection of photographs shot by Lakshmi in the last few years. Through a series of black and white images, she draws our attention to prosaic shops selling utilitarian items for the kitchen. Shops brimming over with a variety of pans, ladles and kettles have a characteristic of their own. The clutter of vessels is contrasted by a face or two that greets the viewer with a smile. Titled ‘black and white’, a photograph shows an elderly man against closed shutters that display a painted clock.

In another image, we see a group of people busy mending percussion instruments at a store, a staggering display of the tools of a locksmith and children playing football. The Old City is known for its distinct architecture and the arches aren’t limited to well known heritage structures. Lakshmi turns her attention on children studying under the arches along the corridor of a Madrassa and friends cycling outside the arches of their homes. Landmarks like the Mozamjahi market always make for stunning images and Lakshmi presents one of these moments in her image titled ‘Gearing Up’. Elsewhere, a curious image shows idols of Gods positioned such that they are observing passers by on the street below.

In vivid colours, other photographs bring to life shops that sell kites, a street side sweet vendor and a paani puri stall adjacent to a wall painted with an image of Hanuman. Inimitable Street art finds representation through colourful portrayals of Gods and Goddesses.

Cinema and its influence on popular psyche also makes for interesting images. We see a barber at work as the wall behind him displays colourful images of a recent film and comedian Ali. On an RTC bus, the image of actor Sunil seems to be capturing a woman walking past the lane.

Through photographs, Lakshmi beckons viewers to stop and engage in arresting visuals and stories that the city brims with on a daily basis.

Absolute Hyderabad is on view till November 2.