Not all students instinctively realise their true calling, but it pays to internalise than delaying the inevitable

It’s that time of the year when final year under-graduates think hard of what they really want from life. Whether it is a job that comes in the form of placements or further studies or taking a break to discover themselves, it’s now that the foundation is laid for the choice. There are a lot of factors that come into play before making that big decision. Of succumbing to peer and societal pressure, of the confusions in deciding what among their hobbies can become a career and what their priorities are.

A couple of years ago, Pradeep Karuturi, an engineer by qualification, recollects being in this phase. He chose to work in the software industry then, moving on with his zeal to experiment and learn. That he did, but he realised he wasn’t giving his best in his profession and that sustenance was playing a bigger factor there. What he really wanted was a career and update his skill-set. That’s when he chose to move into the social service sector, help people and make a larger difference. “I wanted to experience it first and didn’t want to give any particular time frame. You can always come out of it,” he says.

Sometimes, choosing what you want also makes you go against the grain, which may lead to one getting alienated from the rest. “The only person you need to compare is the one in front of your mirror,” Pradeep states.

Deeper questions

Those who go with the herd are those who don’t answer the deeper questions inside and are often distracted by louder voices that cloud their ‘true calling’, states organisational psychologist Dr Kavitha Gudapati. “If not now, when will they answer it?” she asks.

M Ananya, a mass-communication student at St. Francis, reveals that she’s not made up her career choice yet but has her mind clear on what she wants from it. “I admit I’m not sure, in fact I’m equally nervous and excited about this. Money is definitely not the criteria for the profession I may choose and I want to enjoy the work I do to the fullest.”

Needed advice

When not really aware of the direction you’re heading, talking to alumni, doing multiple internships in the field of your choice are also options you could consider. The ambiguity between a career choice and pursuing a hobby is often a catch-22 situation. While many state that this is about the time you are willing to allocate for that particular facet, it’s also an honest assessment of your capabilities that does the trick. “It’s a mix of personality, temperament and aptitude,” quips Dr Kavitha. She informs that researches have indicated that it’s the willingness to initiate things that make most careers.

It’s the so-called rush to decide something or the other that is another reason behind poor choices. Unlike the West where people take a year-long break after their graduation, work with multiple domains, the fear of taking time haunts students. This is often necessary for students to recognise the scope of their choice.