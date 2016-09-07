Focus on a specified area might serve its purpose while conducting a startup fest, feel emerging entrepreneurs

The season of startup fests is here and every time a glitzy startup event comes to town, there are exciting guest speakers of different arenas talking in fashionably decorated interiors amidst a company of young entrepreneurs, startup enthusiasts, a batch of investors and college students. They are then followed by startup pitches in events that last a day or two at best, while a winner is declared. There’s a lot of activity here, yes, but beyond the hype, do they serve the purpose for the startups?

“I’ve attended a few international startup events in the past. What that has taught me is the need for better/direct communication between newbies and industry experts here. I’m definitely happy with the way ‘The August Fest’ was organised. On the other hand, what we look for is a robust crowd with the interactions being more specific. Most of us come here for feedback, so that we get back something authentic,” says Santosh, the founder of Openwifi.com, a platform that acts as an interface between a wi-fi hotspot provider and a receiver.

What Raghuveer of Co.Lab.Orate (that helps startups share working spaces and organise events) mentions is the necessity for the right takeaways from such events. “The focus shouldn’t be on the number of attendees or reputation the guest-speakers. This is not to undermine the presence of large events, but what we also need are events where the startup divisions are specific (where the focus is only one aspect such as e-commerce, pharma or software solutions for instance).”

What also raises questions here is the uneven competition that arises due to the grouping of all startups under one giant umbrella. The events do better when a firm gets to know experts and competitors from their own arena.

“We would ideally want to know what people from our very market are up to. That’s how we get a validation of ourselves in the startup ecosystem or what unique facets we may have to add to our product,” reveals Pawan of KnightTracker, a one-of-a-kind vehicle tracking system that makes use of aspects like tyre-pressure and hardware sensors.

Beyond these aspects, startups also look for mentorship in these events, which in certain cases are not yet available. While hackathons serve as a platform where people hire potential techies for their firms, the startup events often lack a particular structure and enough time to spot talent.

An aspect that the crowds and firms also need to consider is the fact that most of these events are barely two or three years into their inception.

They continue to provide a certain level of inspiration, yes, but the time’s ripe to move a little beyond that.

Trying to get better

Akshay Gunteti, the 22-year-old who's on a 40-city startup tour across the country to build a handbook for startups gives his suggestions for better startup fests.

-Move beyond the inspiration-factor, focus on more area-specific workshops

-Focus on diverse speakers (most speakers across startup fests turn out to be the same)

-The need for personal interaction with panelists and speakers

-Better structuring of the events

-The need for a curator who curates startups as well as crowds