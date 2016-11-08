Artists in the city are giving you a number of reasons to check out their works

The city is buzzing with art activity this week. MetroPlus gives you a brief roundup what’s in store and where

Everyday reflection



Altering fables of the everyday, an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Thirumala Thirupathi draws a true reflection of what our everyday life consists of. In each piece of his art, he interprets our occupation, our rituals, our practises, each frame makes a connect with anyone who looks at it. We also connect with the incidents he depicts- of things we observe, hear, know and witness in our everyday life.

Surely the temple scene where the father lifts his child to reach the temple bell is something everyone has witnessed or experienced.

The colour treatment on Thirupathi’s works are light and to give the treatment of a real life scene, the background and frames are in white; it almost looks like an independent, faraway scene we actually see. Some of his works also focus on the regional scene; from bullock cart races to common practise of tonsuring one’s head in temples.

His canvas, with the its colourful bullock cart roofs against monotone depicts the love for colour among the Lambadas or nomadic tribes. Those looking for the Hyderabad connect will also be a happy lot; his canvas on the L&T metro scene and ensuing traffic jam reflects our situation well.

Show venue:Iconart Gallery, Road no 10, Banjara Hills

Date: Till November 16

Dance of emotions



Tvamevaham, an exhibition of select paintings and a creative performance by Sravanthi Juluri began on Sunday. Sravanthi, a contemporary artist, known for her love for abstracts, based her show on her philosophical view that life is a journey to connect with the higher self.

The exhibition showcases a series of acrylic on canvas works. Through her work Shravanti expresses the essence of Navarasa or nine emotions of Bharata’s Natya Shastra as part of celebrating life and its culmination. From a distance, her works appear like a dance of colours celebrating life, but not without the heavy things that bog us down in life.

Her work is a lot about feeling from within and the upward thrust of the colourful flames depicts the rising from the fall.

It is all about positivity, strength and sticking to one’s goal and not let streaks of negativity hold us down. Her works are triggered by a realisation that emotions are universal and this is how the ‘many’ become part of ‘one’ in consciousness.

To give expression to her thought on the canvas, Sravanthi’s team of performers including Master Avish Juluri, Sindhuja, Ramakrishna, Promod and other collaborators joined her in a choreographed performance to depict the navarasa invoked in her art. In this multi-layered art performance Sravanthi reconciled the traditional and the contemporary, by treating her concept as the platform.

The aim of the art performance is to spread cultural awareness by bringing into context our rich aspects of aesthetics, the acknowledgement of streeshakti.

Show venue: Goethe Zentrum, Road no 3, Banjara Hills

Date: Till November 12

Colours make a splash



Sudip Roy’s figurative works as well as monumental Charulatas turns to the matrix of moody momentousness at Odyssey series exhibited at Kalakriti art gallery. In his canvases, colour bathes, breathes and bleeds as it celebrates its existence and the current times.

Abstract Expressionism is what he mostly attempts to bring out.

On keen observation this celebration of colours isn’t without a thought. In some works, the colours and its hues itself speak a lot of the emotions.

In some, the hues go on to create the feeling a man—blue signifying envy on a man’s face. Rage can be well depicted with his red and the rest goes onto tell many stories from within.

One of his multi media canvas with a portion of steel in the centre is a reflection of complex, contrasting thoughts.

His works are evocative of musical passages He explains: “I listen to classical music all the time. I believe that the most important element in music is the Sur and Shruthi. And once you listen to it, you are immersed in its nuances and its different realms. When I began abstraction this was the surge that I witnessed. It was about the moods and momentum that was created within the web of alaaps and antaras. And it became a journey that filled me with the silence of the depths of melody and rhythm.”

Contrasting his abstracts are his works with wash technique. Muted, yet a perfect reflection of the feminine form. The subjects speaks with their expressive eyes and sensuous body language.

Show venue: Kaklakriti Art Gallery, Road no 10, Banjara Hills

Date: Till November 30