Till POS founded by four Indian-born Australians is making inroads both in Hyderabad and Australia

Till POS (point of sale) is a startup that provides an automated cloud platform for managing businesses both in Hyderabad and Australia. Founded by Snehit Velma, Sai Basanth Pearala, Advithiya Arrabolu and Satadru Raha, the startup came through as a solution to a simple need. Snehit’s mother who ran food outlets in both Melbourne and Hobart, was finding it tough to manage both businesses; that eventually meant that one of her outlets had to be shut for three days each week, owing to commuting issues. Once Till POS made things easy for her, she could sit at any place and monitor the analytics of her business and take decisions accordingly.

“It helped that the market for digitisation of businesses was untapped in Australia. We were recognised as the seventh best startup in that country and were given access to special workshops and data. That was a great boost to our idea,” reveals Basanth. They started with a series of small pizza outlets and with smooth adaptation of Aussies on the digital front, the startup broke even in its very first month, with many businesses showing interest in the technology. Basanth and Snehit’s experience of running a software solutions company prior to Till POS also helped.

After the success in Australia, Basanth took note of the promising startup scene in his home town Hyderabad as well. He returned to India this March, catching his parents by surprise. He did his homework and realised markets in India need to be spoon-fed, unlike Australia. “People needed some validation as to how a platform can ensure them better returns. The owners here needed a personal connect and get things explained, it was strenuous and yet challenging,” he says. Khao Galli was one of their first clients. The smaller players were easy to approach, a dosa bandi owner and a warden took to their platform with much comfort.

This is when they decided to come up with a bot-replying system to ease matters. Instead of providing analytical data that not many could make use of, the bot would answer every question a businessperson needed about the firm’s daily functioning. Their startup being incubated by T-Hub did help their cause in approaching clients all over the country. All this while Advithiya, Satadru and Snehit were in command of proceedings in Australia. Advithiya’s brother Saketh from Swinburne University, chipped in with the software design.

“Working with friends is always fun and we can lean on one another, if necessary. Having known a person both personally and professionally adds lot of comfort factor to the table compared to a stranger or a person with little acquaintance brought in as a co-founder,” reveals Snehit, who intends to do full-fledged work within the Indian markets too.

Though Australia was their home ground, India was a well thought strategic move. “Our market opportunity was massive with untapped customer base. It was a logical and conscious decision and never felt like a gamble. We were all born in India, so there hasn’t been any second thought about delivering our product in our motherland,” adds Advithiya.

Despite the lack of a strong entrepreneurial background, these four have proved their forte in a different arena. “I definitely started to look at everything from a lot of different perspectives and started appreciating things I would have normally had not paid much attention to. I think I’ve grown as a person, become confident, self-aware and feel nothing is impossible; it just requires patience, hard work and persistence,” she feels.

Moving ahead, they’re looking at various sectors to tap into, the priority being the hospitality sector.