Watch

If you loved Don’t Breathe earlier this year, you will surely enjoy this one. The 77-minute-long micro-budget thriller directed by John R. Leonetti (of The Conjuring and Insidious fame) will keep your heart racing right from the opening scene. And, try as you might, you won’t be able to find an extended plot online, because there’s no Wikipedia page. Talk about suspense. The story is inspired by the Manson Family murder spree in Los Angeles in 1969 — the summer of love. There’s nothing remotely mushy about this one though. While the protagonists are terrified, their terror is passed on to the audience as well, through excellent cinematography, sound effects and acting. Not to mention the fact that we too have no idea why they are being targeted by what looks like a crazy bunch of people who like to mess with people’s minds before finishing them off.

Read

How many of you plodded through Gone with the Wind just to find out what was the fuss about Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler? My primary motivation was to find out in what context Rhett says, “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.” I was slightly disappointed to find out that it was only partly present in the book, with the word “frankly” having been appended to the movie dialogue by scriptwriter Sidney Howard. It doesn’t quite have that same ring to it, does it? It has been 80 years since the book was first published, and November 8 is the author’s birth anniversary. Perhaps, it’s time to dust off your copy and read it again this week?

Listen

I know October is just ending, but when Pentatonix releases its annual Christmas album, it’s hard to not get excited. The a cappella group from Texas has outdone itself with this number; from the rhythm to the range of their voices, it will blow you away. No wonder then, that since its release on YouTube last Friday, it has more than 12 million views (I’m sure a few thousand of those are mine). The album, A Pentatonix Christmas, also includes ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’ and ‘Up on the Housetop’. If you’re one of those people who don’t like Christmas (gasp), give some of their other covers and collaborations — ‘Somebody that I used to Know’, ‘Royals’, ‘Cheerleader’ and ‘Jolene’ — a listen.

Do

In November, don’t feel guilty about having that peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

It’s time to celebrate peanut butter in all its forms — smooth, chunky, spicy, sweet… According to peanutbutterlovers.com, “Americans will celebrate by eating more than 65 million pounds of peanut butter during the month of November.”

That’s 29,483,504 kilograms. The celebration started as Peanut Butter Day on November 4, which marks the anniversary of the first patent for peanut butter, applied for by Dr. John Harvey Kellogg in 1895.