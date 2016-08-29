There is excitement in the birding community as there is an unexpected sighting of three vulture species

Fifty minutes of birding at a village called Gandhavayal near Sirumugai presented a lot of surprises for the city birders. Last weekend, when R. Sivashankar, R. Vridhi, Sharang Satish, and G. Parameswaran set out for Sirumugai, located on the Bhavani river east of the town of Mettupalayam, they didn’t realise how special it was going to be. They spotted and recorded not just one, not two but three different species of vultures. “When I looked up, I saw two raptors. Once I saw them through my binoculars, I knew that it was a Red-headed Vulture. Gandhavayal is a riparian forest corridor with lots of tall trees, farm fields on one side, forest on the other side with a meandering river... an ideal habitat for vultures,” says G. Parameswaran.

This vulture has been spotted in Tamil Nadu after a gap of 30 years, he says. The previous recorded sighting of this bird was sometime in the 1980s in Srivilliputhur. The birders had more excitment in store when a White-rumped Vulture flew into the view closely followed by a third bird - another rarely seen Indian vulture. “Any vulture making an appearance is news. And we were in the company of three of them. It was our lucky day,” exclaims Vridhi. “We went through the pages of Grimmet’s field guide to check for the wing shape, the size of body and the head to validate our findings,” she adds.

The team compared notes, analysed the photographs, checked with field guides , and put up their findings on ebird ( www.ebird.com) for peer review. While in 2013, a White-rumped Vulture was spotted somewhere near Anaikatty, the Indian vulture has never been spotted in the district in the recent memory. “It is extremely uncommon to see all three of them together and that too in a short span of 50 minutes. Across India, the vulture population has gone down by 90 per cent. The population of Gyps vultures, especially the White-rumped and the Indian Vulture declined due to the veterinary use of the drug diclofenac for the treatment of livestock. However, the Sarcogyps vultures like the Red-headed ones are not affected much by the drug as their prey is different. They feed on carcasses of ungulates,” says Parameswaran.

It was Sharang Satish who photographed the Red-headed Vulture.“The vultures are bigger in size and the wing shape is huge and stands out which helps identify them. The plumage of the juvenile and the adult look different. They may be migrating towards Keel Kotagiri,” he says. Sivashankar says this is the first time ever he has seen a vulture at such close quarters. He also photographed the White-rumped Vulture and the Indian Vulture. “As vultures are globally threatened, it makes the sighting even more significant.”

All four members belong to the Perur Lake Forum which is involved in doing a systematic bird count of Perur lake for a long time. Says Parameswaran, who has been bird watching for over two decades, “In total, we saw two Red-headed Vultures, four White-rumped ones, and two Indian Vultures. When the unexpected comes, we have to be ready for it. It was a sunny day and when I saw the huge bird flying at great distance overhead, I knew that we were in for something different. The bright wing panel, the white sides and the wedge shaped tail proved that it was a Red-headed Vulture. We were dazed.”