The latest trend in the food space is going off milk and meat. Read on and find out where Bengaluru stands on this

Vegans, by definition, are people who do not consume animals or animal products in any form.

While that largely spurs questions such as ‘What? So no paneer also?’ and other astonished expressions, the vegans themselves give no hoots about this, and are more than happy with their lifestyle. Veganism is getting increasingly adapted into lifestyles all over the globe and for various reasons. Here’s a look at the vegan culture in Bengaluru.

It is never an easy decision to make, particularly for the initial non-vegetarian. Ritika Thomas (21), a student, who is vocal about veganism both on social media and offline interactions, believes that it is about re-connecting with one’s environment. She says, “There is nothing that we don’t know here, it is just that we choose to disconnect ourselves from the source of our food because the knowledge makes us uncomfortable. Sure, it is difficult. I was a non-vegetarian and decided to go vegetarian as a first step. Then I watched these insider videos of slaughterhouses and dairy farms and felt so hypocritical even wanting extra cheese on my burger, because I knew where it was coming from and in what manner. People think it’s a personal choice to consume animal products but when our choices have a victim, is it really still personal?”

Indeed, videos and speeches have been known to transform many - if many are willing to embrace the truth. While the overriding concern certainly is an ethical one, a lot of people have also turned to veganism for health purposes, citing a healthier diet. Carrots, Bengaluru’s first vegan restaurant in Koramangala, optimizes on the health benefits of vegan food culture. Says Sushmita S., co-owner of Carrots, “What we want people to realise is that there is no giving up that happens when you eat vegan and you can get some amazing food. We have various cuisines on our menu to show that and even have milk-based beverages like hot chocolate made from coconut, cashew or soy milk.”

Most vegans also propound that the human body is better prepared for a plant-based diet and consumption of animals is not entirely natural for it. Sushmita firmly agrees, and says, “veganism is a much healthier diet by default. Plant nutrients are absorbed faster than animal protein and we are better suited for that.”

Those who want to do their bit for animals, but believe that veganism is too deep a plunge for them to take, Ritika has this to offer - “As Indians, we’re at a cultural advantage because our staples comprise rice, chapathi and so on and meat is more of a side dish than a meal in itself. This may be difficult when you step outside, but, there are other things you could do -- opt for a non-dairy meal, ask for your burger without cheese and stop using leather. You will find that the food still tastes good and you do not need alternatives. However, if you want milk in your meal, there are plant-based alternatives you could use.”

With the likes of popular celebrities such as Ellen Degeneres and Miley Cyrus taking the vegan road, veganism is catching on extremely quickly in our city as well. And for those of us who have good intentions but are sceptical about the vegan lifestyle, we could always give a vegan restaurant a ping for lunch one day and cash in on the experience.