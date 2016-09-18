XC90 Excellence, the first of its kind plug-in hybrid SUV from Volvo, is for those who prefer to experience responsible luxury

Bandied about as the first plug-in hybrid SUV in India, XC90 Excellence, is special for more reasons than one. Volvo Auto India’s latest offering makes it amply clear that the Swedish brand has a strategy in place for the Indian market.

Priced at Rs.1.25 crore (ex-showroom Delhi), it is the most expensive car Volvo has announced till date. It is also the most luxurious Volvo ever. With this one, Volvo has upped its game and is now forcing other car makers to follow suit.

A number of safety features have been incorporated in the new one. XC90 Excellence is equipped with 360 degree radar-based safety which sends out collision warning with full auto-braking. Park Pilot Assist, Rear Collision Warning and several other features make this car a safe bet. Even XC90, which had similar exterior design, did not offer these safety measurements.

Another add-on is that this one is a plug-in hybrid SUV which makes it the first such SUV in India. But, what is a plug-in hybrid car? It is a hybrid electric vehicle that uses rechargeable batteries. XC90 Excellence has a petrol engine and an electric motor. It is both supercharged and turbocharged. The 2.0 litre four cylinder petrol engine delivers 320 hp along with the electric motor delivering 87 hp. Thus the car as a whole delivers a power output of 407 hp and 640 Nm of torque.

To make the plug-in charging possible despite the clear absence of the required infrastructure in India, Volvo has decided to set up two charging stations at the customer’s-choice locations at the time of buying.

During the launch, Tom von Bonsdorff, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India said: “The XC90 Excellence sets industry benchmarks for environment friendly efficiency and emissions while enveloping customers in the first-class Swedish luxury. It is not only a segment-first but India’s first plug-in hybrid SUV and we see a lot of interest from our more affluent customers, who prefer to experience responsible luxury.”

When fully charged (2.5 hours), the car can travel up to a distance of 40km. And it is emission-free driving with zero consumption of petrol. The seven-seater luxury SUV offers high fuel efficiency and clocks 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds. XC90 Excellence is putting Volvo a little higher up, and it is suggestive of the way to go.