The Toyota Etios gets a facelift, making it the perfect sedan with safety, space and practicality for you and your family

Toyota has refreshed its entry-level sedan, the Etios, in an effort to make it more appealing to personal car buyers. A spacious and practical car, the Etios has been around for over five years, and is popular in the taxi-fleet market, thanks to its affordability, low running costs and reliability.

However, it hasn’t seen much success as a personal or family car, and that’s mainly down to its dull looks and unappealing interior. But Toyota is looking to address just that with this makeover, which includes a new nose section and a host of new features.

Now priced between Rs. 6.94-7.85 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs. 8.07-8.98 lakh for the diesel version (ex-showroom, Delhi), it’s the top-end VXD diesel version we take for a drive.

Appeal factor

Viewed head on, the Etios looks a lot more appealing. It has a new front bumper, and a new high-mounted grille, both of which give the car a sportier look. However, to keep costs down, the older car’s headlamps have been carried over, and there are no sheet metal changes, so the odd proportions remain. At the rear, there’s a re-profiled rear bumper, and a chrome strip with red reflectors on the boot lid.

There aren’t too many tweaks on the mechanical front, as the Etios continues to use the 68hp 1.4-litre diesel engine which comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. However, Toyota has managed to reduce the noise and vibration levels with this facelift. It has done so by using more insulation, and the pre-facelift car’s rubber engine mounts have been replaced by hydraulic ones, which absorb vibrations from the diesel engine better. Furthermore, the clutch is now lighter for easier use in stop-start city driving conditions.

On the inside

A spacious and solidly put-together cabin has always been the Etios’ USP. The front seats are wide and accommodating and offer good support all around. At the rear, there’s plenty of legroom and the seats are among the comfiest in the class. The wide bench allows three adults to sit quite comfortably, especially as the central tunnel is not very intrusive. Also, the large window area enhances the feeling of space inside.

Toyota has also clearly focused on safety this time around. While the previous car came with dual-front airbags as standard, the new one gets ABS with EBD along with two ISOFIX child-seat mounts at the rear, on all variants. Also, importantly, all five seats are now equipped with three-point seat belts, which goes a long way in protecting the fifth occupant.

Changes to the rear seat come in the form of a centre armrest that’s now standard on all variants. Also, the seatback can now be folded down to expand the already massive 592-litre boot. In front, that odd-looking dash still remains, and the instrument cluster is still placed in the centre, but it now gets a digital rev counter. The fully-loaded VX/VXD variants also get electrically retractable wing mirrors.

On the road

Since the engine remains unchanged, there’s no difference in performance. The sporty flat-bottom steering feels good to hold, and the standard height-adjustable seat and tilt-adjustable steering make it easy to get into a comfortable driving position. Selecting gears still requires some effort, but the lighter clutch makes driving a bit easier. This diesel motor definitely won’t excite, as it lacks in outright performance. But the response to a tap on the accelerator is quite immediate, and this makes it easy to drive around in traffic. Overall refinement has improved, but there is still some mild clatter at low engine speeds.

In terms of the ride, the Etios feels a bit stiff over sharp bumps at low speeds. However, it is stable at higher speeds and stays quite flat. The Etios never feels unsettled over undulations either, and feels quite confident in corners.

Should you buy one?

The Etios always had the makings of a competent – if slightly bland – family car. It’s impressively spacious, very comfortable, and what makes it even more sensible is that it is low on maintenance. It is now also one of the safest cars in its segment; Toyota is likely to get an overall four-star Global NCAP rating for this facelift, thanks to the added safety equipment on board. With the recent update, the Etios is now better-looking; it’s also more refined and more comfortable.

However, Toyota has increased the price of the Etios, and so, it’s now even more expensive than better-equipped compact sedans. Also, save for the front end, changes to the car are subtle, and don’t add to the car’s immediate appeal. That said, if safety, space and practicality are high on your priority list, the new Etios is surely worth considering.

Engine size: 1.4 (D)

Price: Rs 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Power: 68hp at 3800rpm

Torque: 170Nm at 1800-2400rpm

Gearbox: 5-speed manual

0-100kph: 15.88sec