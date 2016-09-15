A new watering hole in Coimbatore offers some delicious shakes

“I can handle this with a straw,” I say and I refuse the spoon. Samuel, one of the franchisee owners at The Thick Shake Factory, cautions me: “It is very thick.” But I stick to my guns and try to suck in the gooey chocolate shake which does not budge an inch!

The reason is, the milkshakes here come with four scoops of ice cream and just a little bit of milk. Many come to the newly opened branch of the Hyderabad-based chain and make a dinner of the shake, says Samuel. “We try to hit the consistency levels between that of an ice cream and a milk shake. The ice cream is sourced from our factory in Hyderabad.”

The outlet has bamboo-decorated walls, a lawn, wooden tables and plush cushions. It is an ideal adda for gupshup and friends. “Both the family and the young crowd feel at home here. We are planning to introduce couple seating soon,” says Ramanathan, another partner.

Ramanathan and Samuel, with Joel and Thirumalai started this outlet with the idea of beginning something new for Coimbatore. “We visited The Thick Shake Factory in Hyderabad and were impressed. ” This is the first outlet of the chain in Tamil Nadu.Each flavour comes in a thicker and a lighter version.

There is a major fan following for Belgium Chocolate, a rich and creamy cocoa concoction garnished with chocolate syrup, and Very Berry, a heady cocktail of strawberry, black current and blueberry. For the health conscious, there is Superman’s Secret, a vanilla based shake, topped with muesli and honey.

For coffee addicts there is Caramel Koffee, Oreo Koffee, Choco Koffee and Classic Cold Koffee. The Caramale Koffee, with its salty tang and bitter taste, is a favourite. Their Slushes and the Tangy Orange drink that is a blend of orange and a dash of lemonade are favourites on hot days.

The others are Green Apple, Strawberry Melon, Mojito Mint and curacao-flavoured Blue Angel, priced at Rs.89.

You can customise your own toppings. Choose from varieties of chocolates in jars on display at the counter. The kids love the chocolate flavours.

Especially, Ferrero Hazelnut, a blend of chocolate and ferrero nutella.

They have a fruit range that offers some quirky combinations. The syrupy and sweet Straw Banana is a love affair between strawberry ice cream and mashed banana. The chunky banana pieces at the bottom of the drink are a pleasant surprise. Other flavours are Fuzzy Kiwiberry, Chocolate Banana and Lovely Litchi.The orders overflow after eight in the night, says Samuel. “Usually, there is a long line of cars on this road. Most of them order take-aways. It gets a little hectic here during those hours,” he smiles. As a precautionary measure to warn the impatient, they have put up a board on each table saying, “Each shake takes five minutes to prepare.”

The Thick Shake Factory

Where: West Sambandam Road, near Integral Yoga Institute, R.S. Puram

Time: from 11 a.m. to midnight

Two people can eat: at Rs.350

Contact: 77570-04774 or visit www.thethickshakefactory.

com