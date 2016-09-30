What happens when romance shatters? SHONALI MUTHALALY finds out over a 10-course meal

One dozen cryogenated roses hanging in a fridge. It’s a ghoulishly delightful image. A cheeky rejoinder to the industry of romance, gooey with heart-shaped cakes, saccharine greeting cards and red rose avalanches.

At Pan Asian, our red roses arrive at the end of the meal. Chef Vikramjit Roy hands me one with a flourish, over elegant glasses of sparkling wine. Music plays softly in the background. Just as I begin to simper – as one does when handed roses – he firmly instructs me to destroy it. Startled, I attempt to protectively shield it behind my conveniently large handbag.

Unfazed, he holds my wrist and sharply raps my frozen rose against the dessert plate filled with a pretty amalgamation of dark chocolate, bright jelly drops and dehydrated fruit. It shatters dramatically, and dark red petals fall softly across the table.

Chef Vikram shrugs off any attempts to define his genre, and for a good reason – it’s modernist, but with a twist which makes it tough to categorise. An amalgamation of personal history, Indian tradition, Japanese ingredients and contemporary cooking methods resulting in a style that’s fresh, fun, and often challenging. His latest project – staged at Tian in Delhi and, more recently, Pan Asian in Chennai – tells the ‘Story of a drop’ in ten courses.

While food and art have always been synonymous at fine dining restaurants, Chef Vikram says he wanted to take it up a notch by finding ways to translate different forms of art into food – meaningfully.

“I like art that is intriguing. Art that looks haphazard at first glance, but develops meaning when you concentrate. I like the splatter of a Pollock, the energy of street graffiti, the detail of sand art from Orissa...”

The challenge was to weave this into a meal, without looking pretentious. “I’ve thought about this for five years, but I didn’t have the confidence to do it. I didn’t want guests to dismiss me as someone trying to act intellectual – the food had to taste fantastic.”

To do that, every course consists of ingredients that have been primped, teased and primed into unexpected versions of themselves.

Chef Vikram’s story begins with a dew drop: a cool, wobbly jelly of distilled litchi juice laced with bird’s eye chilli. It’s mildly sweet, with a confident kick.

Then comes a quirky light bulb filled with creamy pumpkin soup, spiked with Kafir lime, chillies and a truffle pate. Grainy quinoa salad follows, on a plate painted with the tree of life, using emerald-green pesto. To ramp up the juiciness, it is scattered with shimeji mushrooms and puddles of Parmesan-Schezwan sauce.

Jackson Pollock’s splatter makes an entry next, with an audaciously purple sauce made from spiced cabbage. The dish is held together by baked prawn, its heft of flavour lightened by tangy, frothy Yuzu lemon foam. “Imagine rain, falling on concrete.” Course five is a carpaccio of lobster on a plate darkened by clouds of ash, inspired by graffiti art.

After a sweet basil palate cleanser, cloaked in a puff of dry ice, comes the sea bass. It’s perfectly cooked, flaky but fork tender.

“It’s salted for 24 hours, washed with sake, compressed with Japanese mustard, vacuum-packed and cooked sous vide for 28 minutes,” says Chef Vikram, adding, “Then it’s finally baked at 185 C for seven minutes.”

If you’re curious about why Chef Vikram’s food stands out – this is it. This enthusiastic, meticulous, almost fanatic fervour to experiment endlessly with techniques and ingredients, then present it all with a careless flourish that belies how much work goes on behind the scenes.

Dessert features chocolate sorbet, tangy with sour cherries and topped by that rose. It’s inspired by his mother. “My mum used to teach Bengali literature at Calcutta University. Every time she read bad news in the paper, she would say, “Why is the world fighting like this. Don’t people realise that eventually every beautiful thing will become dust.”

He adds thoughtfully, “That stayed with me.” So, when he decided to build a new tasting menu, he began with the most beautiful thing he could think of. “A rose. It’s a metaphor for romance. What happens when it shatters?”

Conventional wisdom tells us that endings are depressing – Chef Vikram disagrees. “In India, we break a coconut for good luck –we believe that an ending signifies the beginning of something better.”

He adds with a smile, “Sometimes the end of a story can be even more beautiful than the beginning.”