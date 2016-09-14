The Skoda Kodiaq, with its perfect blend of design, space, functionality and features, aims to offer more value for your money

The Skoda Kodiaq, which was revealed in Berlin, is the new flagship model of the Czech brand that’s aimed at buyers looking for a premium SUV. “The Kodiaq gives us a new customer base we never had before,” says Bernhard Maier, CEO of Skoda Auto, who expects the Kodiaq to even outsell the Superb.

The Kodiaq’s styling is heavily influenced by the VisionS concept car shown earlier this year, and the interior features several striking new design touches.

It’s based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular MQB architecture and is 4,697 mm long, 1,882 mm wide and 1,676 mm tall. Although that is par for the class – and just 40 mm longer than an Octavia – Skoda says the Kodiaq will outdo its rivals because it has better interior space, more technology and offers more value for money.

The Kodiaq will have the option of seven seats – making it the car manufacturer’s first seven-seater – and a massive seats-down boot capacity of 2,065 litres (630 litres with the middle row up and 270 litres with the third row up), which, according to its maker, is the largest available in the market. The Hyundai Santa Fe’s boot capacity, in comparison, is 585 litres with the third row in place. The second-row seats are quite practical too. They split 60/40, they move lengthways by 18 cm, and the backrests are individually adjustable too.

Buyers can also spec an electrically-operated tailgate that can be opened by waving a foot under the rear of the car.

Those familiar with the Superb will find a similar amount of legroom in the middle row. The Kodiaq feels supremely comfortable and the high seating position gives a good view out. However, the third row, with its cumbersome access and lack of legroom, is best left for small children.

The Kodiaq is likely to set a new standard as far as features and equipment go, making even a Hyundai Santa Fe seem bare, and that’s saying something.

As standard, it gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. Sat-nav function and parking camera are also part of the kit. Buyers can also opt for a bigger 8.0-inch touchscreen.

There’s no stinting on connectivity in the Kodiaq. There’s 64 GB of flash memory and a DVD drive on board, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, and a wireless smartphone charging pad. Additionally, Skoda is offering buyers two apps: Skoda Connect that allows them to monitor the SUV’s movements while away from the car, including setting up alerts for speeding or the car being driven when it should be parked; and SmartLink which combines sat-nav data, music and news information, as well as in-car information. However, it’s unclear how many of these features will make it to the Indian car.

The Kodiaq will be launched in India with two engine options. The mainstay will be the all-new EA288 2.0-litre diesel unit which powers a host of other VW Group cars, and is in the process of being localised for the Indian market. This 2.0-litre motor is likely to produce 190 hp and will be mated to an all-new 7-speed DSG gearbox. At a later stage, Skoda will introduce a 2.0-litre TSI petrol developing 180 hp, with a DSG auto transmission as well. There are no plans to bring in a manual version of the Kodiaq, as the experience with the Yeti has proven that there are very few takers for this option at this price point.

DSG-equipped cars will have the option of Driving Mode Select, which allows the driver to toggle between Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow and Individual, all of which alter the gearbox, engine, steering and air-con settings. Additionally, Adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control can be integrated with the system, which alters the suspension settings according to the drive mode selected.

There’s also an Off-Road mode, which modifies the car’s characteristics to cope with rough terrain, and also engages Hill Descent Assist on steep downward slopes. It remains to be seen how many of these features make it to the India-bound car.

The Kodiaq is likely to be introduced in September or October 2017. It will be slightly costlier than the Superb and is expected to launch at Rs. 25 lakh for the base version, going up to Rs. 30 lakh for the top-spec models. It will take on the Santa Fe, and to some extent the Fortuner, which currently is the top dog in the Rs. 25-30 lakh SUV class.

Given its price point, the Kodiaq may not sell in huge numbers here, but with its blend of design, space, functionality and features, it looks promising enough to set a new benchmark in the SUV segment.